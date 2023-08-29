Cowboys Trade CB Kelvin Joseph for Former Dolphins 1st-Rounder: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from one of their 2021 draft picks.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, August 29, the Cowboys are trading cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Igbinoghene was a 2020 first-round pick of the Dolphins and like Joseph, struggled to earn consistent playing time despite his high pick draft status.

“Trade: Dolphins are sending 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, Dallas’ former second-round pic, per sources,” writes Schefter.

Kelvin Joseph Was Considered Cut or Trade Candidate

Prior to the trade, Joseph had been mentioned as a possible trade or cut candidate by Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

“Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and linebacker Jabril Cox were second- and fourth-round picks that year, respectively,” wrote Gehlken on Saturday, August 26. “Neither seemed to do enough Saturday to make himself feel comfortable as Tuesday’s roster cutdown approaches. There is a high likelihood that both players, if not traded by then, will be waived.”

Why Cowboys Are Moving on From Kelvin Joseph

The 23-year-old Joseph appeared in 26 games with the Cowboys over his first two seasons, but he started just three games. Joseph was temporarily a starter for Dallas last season, starting one game following season-ending injuries to key corners such as Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. However, he lost his starting gig after struggling in a 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing two touchdown passes during his lone start of the season.

“Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on the outside corner position in nickel defense, which CB Kelvin Joseph has occupied: ‘The competition is up for that spot,’” reported Gehlken shortly after the loss.

Joseph — who had high expectations after entering as a second-round draft out of LSU — had previously been called out by team owner Jerry Jones just prior to his brief stint as a starter last season. Jones implored Joseph to “become a man” after injuries decimated the Cowboys’ secondary.

Via Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein:

“Time for [Joseph] to become a man,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last December. “Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life.”

While Joseph struggled to earn a spot on Dallas’ defensive unit, he was a key member of the special teams unit, as Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post notes.

“Quarterbacks had a 147.9 passer rating against Joseph last year,” writes Habib. “He played 70 percent of Dallas’ special teams snaps last season.”

Joseph ends his two-year tenure in Dallas with 36 tackles, one fumble recovery and zero interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ newest corner — Igbinoghene — started just five of his 32 career appearances over the past three seasons, racking up 29 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception over that timeframe. He’s also been inactive for 14 games over the past two years, in contrast to Joseph who was a core member of the Cowboys’ special teams unit over his first two years.