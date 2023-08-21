Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands Team Former Rushing Champ

The Dallas Cowboys could be a “potential” landing spot for a former NFL rushing champ, suggests one analyst.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, the Cowboys could make sense for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has gained permission to seek a trade. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts are seeking a first-round pick or a combination of picks in a potential trade for Taylor.

“Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick — or package of picks that equates to as much — in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade,” writes Holder.

Why the Cowboys Make Sense for Jonathan Taylor

Kerr pitches the Cowboys as an option due to their plethora of cap space and their “void” at the position due to the departure of Ezekiel Elliott.

“Dallas has the second most salary cap space in the league with $21.5 million. After parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are left with a void at the position,” writes Kerr. “Tony Pollard has been an efficient weapon for the NFC contender but Taylor would give them a dynamic weapon that owner Jerry Jones so often covets.”

The Cowboys hold their first, second, third and fourth, and seventh round draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they’re lacking fifth and sixth round draft picks due to trades earlier in the offseason.

While Dallas is unlikely to give up their first-round pick for Taylor, they could theoretically package a second or third round pick with another pick — potentially in the 2025 NFL Draft — in exchange for Taylor.

Cowboys Lacking Proven Options Outside of Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard will enter the 2023 season as the unquestioned starter for the Cowboys after splitting snaps with Elliott last season. Although Pollard was the more dynamic of the two, it was Elliott — not Pollard — who started games for Dallas and led the team in carries. Elliott had 231 carries in comparison to Pollard’s 193 carries. In fact, Pollard has never posted more than 193 carries in a single season.

That means Dallas is likely looking for a second option to take the pressure off of Pollard. As things currently stand, Rico Dowdle is the second running back, with rookie Deuce Vaughn as the third back and Malik Davis as the fourth back. Dowdle has just seven career carries to his name and didn’t carry the ball a single time during the 2022 season.

This is where Taylor could fit into the equation. The 24-year-old Taylor is clearly one of the NFL’s best pure runners in the league, having led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811 yards) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the 2021 season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the process.

Even during a down season — by Taylor’s standards — last year, Taylor still averaged an efficient 4.5 yards per carry.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor posted an 87.1 offensive grade and 90.0 rushing grade during the 2021 season. Taylors’ offensive grade ranked second and his rushing grade ranked third among all running backs.

Making a potential trade even more appealing is the fact that Taylor is still on his rookie deal. Taylor is owed just $4.3 million this season, the 13th-highest mark of any running back.

His contract — which is due to being a second-round draft pick — is a large reason for Taylor’s discontent with the franchise. As Holder points out, Taylor has been long seeking an extension from the Colts.

“Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has long been seeking a long-term contract extension,” writes Holder. “The Colts, meanwhile, have shown no willingness to do a deal, raising concerns on Taylor’s part that staying in Indianapolis might result in him receiving the franchise tag before he hits the open market in the spring. Owner Jim Irsay told ESPN last month that the team had made no contract offer to Taylor. That became a major source of irritation for Taylor, sources said.”

If the Cowboys are truly seeking a home run splash that could separate them from the rest of the pack in the NFC, Taylor is the player who could put them over the top.