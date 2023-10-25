Aggressive Cowboys Trade Proposal Sees Dallas Acquire ‘Perfect Target’

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their “perfect trade target” before the deadline.

As the trade deadline nears on October 31, the Cowboys have positional needs, notably at cornerback. As suggested by SB Nation’s Matthew Holleran, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is an ideal trade target for the Cowboys.

Holleran argues that Johnson is among the best cornerbacks in the league and wouldn’t cost as much to acquire an elite player such as the Denver Broncos‘ Patrick Surtain Jr.

“Johnson is one of the more valuable assets spoken about on the trade market and could be available due to the Bears’ early-season struggles and his contract situation,” writes Holleran. “Although Johnson may be highly coveted by multiple teams, the cost to acquire him would not be close to what it would take to get a Surtain or Adams. The former second-round pick has gotten off to an outstanding start this season. Johnson’s 80.9 coverage grade, via Pro Football Focus, is tied for the seventh-best in football among cornerbacks who have played 100 or more defensive snaps.”

Jaylon Johnson Among the Best Cornerbacks in NFL

The former 2020 second-round draft pick is having a good start to the 2023 season. Johnson has allowed just a 47.8% completion rate, 9.5 yards per completion and a 24.7 passer rating in coverage this season.

For perspective on how dominant that is, Johnson ranks third among all defensive starters in passer rating allowed.

Johnson also just so happens to be coming off of his best performance of the season, a game in which he played a pivotal role in the Bears’ 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson posted two interceptions in the game, along with a return for a touchdown.

Jaylon Johnson said PAY ME pic.twitter.com/tzIxU9nffD — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 22, 2023

Cowboys Urged to Be ‘Aggressive’ in Acquiring Jaylon Johnson

As Holleran mentions, it would take maybe require a second or third-round draft pick to acquire Johnson.

“Johnson is set to be a free agent at season’s end, so the Cowboys could try to get him without giving up premium capital,” writes. “Even if Dallas had to give up a second or third-round pick to acquire the talented cornerback, the move would be smart in both the short and long term.”

Although the draft capital will be high to acquire Johnson, Holleran argues Dallas to be “more aggressive” at this year’s trade deadline.

“This year, the Cowboys should follow suit but get a little more aggressive and trade for Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson,” writes Holleran.

The question is, are the Cowboys aggressive enough to give up a high draft pick such as a second or third-round pick in exchange for Johnson? Dallas’ cornerbacks are currently fine as is — Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis — even following the season-ending injury to No. 1 corner Trevon Diggs.

However, if one of those players goes down, it’ll present major issues. The Cowboys went through this scenario last season when two of their top cornerbacks — Lewis and Anthony Brown — were lost to season-ending injuries. Dallas became so desperate that they signed veteran cornerbacks off the free agency wire such as Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes just prior to the start of last year’s playoffs.

While Dallas is certainly not shy when it comes to pulling off trades — they’ve traded for Gilmore, Trey Lance, Brandin Cooks and Johnathan Hankins over the past year — they never gave up more than a fourth-round pick in any of those deals. Acquiring Johnson would require giving up more than a fourth-round pick.

The idea of the Cowboys acquiring Johnson is a move that could truly make a difference for Dallas when it comes to matching up with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. However, it’s hard to envision the Cowboys giving up a second-round pick for a starting cornerback when they already feature two or three viable ones on the roster.