Cowboys Could Pull off Trade For Ex-$96 Million Star Receiver: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a former star wide receiver.

In a scenario pitched by SB Nation’s LP Cruz, the Cowboys could expedite the process of moving on from Michael Gallup – who has underperformed since signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension in 2022 – by making a move for New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

Thomas has one year left on his deal and the Saints could look to trade the former $96 million receiver.

“Then you have Michael Thomas. Thomas is a decorated player (2019 Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler) who has fallen on hard times,” says Cruz. “Thomas has suffered various injuries over the last few years, most recently placed on season-ending injured reserve last season, and has played just 20 games in the previous four seasons. Yet, this is precisely why the Cowboys could target Thomas because they might be able to get him on the cheap.”

Michael Thomas Has Had Stark Decline in Recent Years

The 30-year-old Thomas was once the best receiver in the NFL. He set a single-season receptions record (149) back in 2019 and led the league in that category during the 2018 season. He also led the NFL in receiving yards (1,725) in 2019 and won the Offensive Player of the Year award.

However, it’s been all downhill since then. Thomas has dealt with a number of injuries since his record-breaking 2019 season, appearing in just seven games during the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury.

After beginning the 2021 season with a hot start – 16 receptions and 171 receiving yards for three touchdowns in three games – Thomas’ season came to an end due to a foot injury.

After agreeing to a restructure of his deal during the 2023 offseason – his base salary dropped from $15.5 million to $1.165 million – Thomas played a solid complementary role to No. 1 receiver Chris Olave to begin the 2023 season. His 39 receptions for 448 receiving yards (11.5 yards per reception) were his best numbers since the 2019 season, but his season came to an end due to a knee injury after 10 games.

While there are major injury concerns relating to Thomas, he would likely be expected to play a No. 3 role behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Why the Cowboys Could Move on From Michael Gallup

In the case of Gallup, Dallas could save a massive amount of money by moving on from him as a post-June 1 cut. They could $9.5 million this season and $11.5 million in each of the next two seasons by releasing him. They would absorb $4.35 million dead money cap hits in each of the next three seasons.

Despite not dealing with any serious injuries over the past two seasons – he’s made 31 appearances with 24 starts – Gallup has averaged just 36.5 receptions and 421 receiving yards per season since 2022. In other words, those numbers are worse than Thomas’ numbers in 2023 despite him appearing in just 10 games.

With Gallup’s 2024 $4 million salary guaranteeing on March 18, it may be time to simply cut ties with him and start anew with another veteran receiver.