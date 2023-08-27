Cowboys Labeled Trade Suitor for 24-Year-Old Jets Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for New York Jets running back Michael Carter.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin in his of potential players who could be traded before final roster cuts, Carter is one of the nine prominent names mentioned on his list. Among the teams that Benjamin considers as a potential trade destination for Carter is none other than the Cowboys.

Benjamin argues that Carter is the odd man out in New York following the high-profile signing of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Cook will obviously step in as the starting running back, with Breece Hall likely to fill in as the primary backup running back.

That could make the Cowboys — a team lacking experienced backup running backs behind Tony Pollard — emerge as a viable trade candidate.

Why Jets Could Trade Michael Carter

“He’s started 21 games in two years with the Jets, but Dalvin Cook’s arrival means he’ll be no better than third on the RB depth chart as long as Breece Hall is also healthy,” writes Benjamin. “Rookie Israel Abanikanda’s recent preseason injury could make him more valuable as insurance, but Zonovan Knight is also onboard as depth. A change of scenery could be the preferred avenue for everyone.”

Carter primarily served as the Jets’ starting running back over the past two seasons, starting 21 of his 30 games since being selected in the fourth round during the 2021 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old running back has never been an overly efficient runner, but he’s been solid, averaging 4.0 yards per carry while rushing for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns.

He’s also been a dependable option in the receiving game, posting 77 receptions combined — 41 receptions last season alone — over the past two years. Carter actually ranked 15th among all running backs in receptions last season despite appearing in just 496 offensive snaps — just 48% of the Jets’ snaps as a team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carter posted just a 61.3 offensive grade last season. However, he did show the ability to turn in big plays, registering a breakaway percentage of 30.6% and rushing for 123 breakaway yards (rushing yards on designed attempts more than 15 yards).

During his collegiate career, Carter was named a First-Team All-ACC selection. He also helped establish a rushing record with teammate Javonte Williams as they ran for a combined 544 rushing yards in a win over the University of Miami, the most by two running backs in a single game in college football history.

As Brian Costello of The New York Post wrote in his analysis following the Jets’ final preseason game, Carter’s stock is down entering the regular season.

“The third-year running back had an underwhelming camp,” writes Costello. “He received plenty of carries with Breece Hall missing most of camp as he returns from ACL surgery. Carter had some good moments, most notably against the Panthers, but overall he was not impressive. He had one rushing yard on four carries against the Giants. Carter will likely be the third running back behind Hall and Dalvin Cook, but it will be interesting to see how much he plays this year.”

How Cowboys Could Acquire Michael Carter

The Cowboys are certainly a team that is always looking to get better. They recently pulled off a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. The question is, would Dallas be willing to part with another Day 2 pick to bolster the running back rotation?

By all accounts, the Cowboys sound confident in Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis to carry the load behind Pollard. But if Dallas can acquire Carter for a meaningless seventh-round pick, it’s hard to envision them saying no.