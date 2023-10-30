Cowboys QB Considered ‘Intriguing’ Trade Candidate for NFC Rival

Could the Dallas Cowboys emerge as surprise sellers instead of potential buyers at the trade deadline?

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Minnesota Vikings could emerge as a potential trade candidate for Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance. Following the likely season-ending Achilles injury suffered by starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota will be on the hunt for a veteran quarterback with rookie Jaren Hall now the projected starter.

Benjamin pitches Lance as an “intriguing long-term swing” who could be traded at a “higher price” than the fourth-round pick used to acquire him back in August.

“Hidden away in Dallas as the No. 3 QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, the short-lived face of the 49ers is still just 23, and Minnesota reportedly discussed a potential trade for his services in the offseason,” writes Benjamin. “He’s still a total unknown as an NFL passer, but this is an athlete who went No. 3 overall just two years ago. He’s also something of a hometown hero, growing up in Minnesota and starring for NDSU before his injury-riddled run in San Francisco. The Cowboys liked his upside enough to acquire him in August, but perhaps Dallas would sell him for a higher price now. He’d be an intriguing long-term swing for Vikings brass.”

Despite being a high-profile acquisition by the Cowboys prior to the start of the season, Lance remains the third quarterback behind both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He has yet to appear in a single game with the Cowboys and Dallas remains adamant that Prescott is their quarterback now and moving forward.

As mentioned by Benjamin, the Vikings did in fact show interest in Lance during the offseason. As reported by Mike Florio of NBC Sports back in August, Minnesota was involved in trade talks for the former No. 3 overall pick during the Scouting Combine. However, they were no longer interested by the time the San Francisco 49ers flipped Lance to the Cowboys in August.

“At the Scouting Combine, the Vikings talked to the 49ers about a potential trade for quarterback Trey Lance,” wrote Florio on August 26. “After the 49ers decided to trade Lance this week, the Vikings were not involved.”

The previous interest in Lance made sense considering Cousins is in the midst of the final year of his contract with the Vikings. Furthermore, Minnesota lacks a long-term option with Hall being a fifth-round rookie and veteran Nick Mullens currently on injured reserve.

While the Vikings might still be in a “competitive rebuild” as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah referred to it earlier in the offseason, Minnesota is currently in prime position to clinch a playoff berth in the NFC. After starting the season 0-4, they’re on a four-game winning streak and in the seventh seed position

Due to Minnesota’s desperation for a quarterback, Dallas could perhaps acquire a mid-round pick from the Vikings. But it’s hard to envision the Cowboys flipping Lance — who is a potential security option for Dallas in case Prescott doesn’t work out — for a third or fourth-round pick when they just acquired him for a similar pick two months prior.

Barring an interesting offer, it’s not likely the Cowboys flip Lance to the Vikings.