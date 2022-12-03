Troy Aikman Takes Strong Stance on Jerry Jones & Odell Beckham

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of making a major move.

As the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues, the Cowboys are considered the favorites to land the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. The veteran is currently in the midst of a free agency tour that includes the Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

With a possible Cowboys signing of Beckham on the horizon, former Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman believes signing the veteran receiver would be a “great move.”

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Troy Aikman on dfwticket: ‘If I was betting, I’d bet virtually everything I have on (Odell Beckham signing w/ Dallas). I’ve never known Jerry to lose a player he’s wanted. I think it’ll definitely happen. …On paper, it makes them a lot better. I think it would be a great move.'”

Cowboys Considered Overwhelming Favorite to Sign Beckham

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 27, Dallas is considered the overwhelming favorite to land Beckham, who has not played in a game since suffering a torn ACL in last season’s Super Bowl.

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.’”

The Cowboys have made it no secret that they covet Beckham. Between owner Jerry Jones and the players, they have been outspoken about wanting the three-time Pro Bowler to sign with Dallas. Jones spoke of Beckham’s possible fit in Dallas.

“His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It is with many. It isn’t with him.”

Jones also spoke of the importance of having Beckham contribute to the team’s possible Super Bowl run this season.

“We have to have this year,” he told 105.3 The Fan, on Beckham’s impact this year, via CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin. “It’s very important. This year has to be a big part of it. … We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we’ve got to have a situation where (he) can really contribute now.”

‘Considerable Doubt’ on Beckham’s Impact in 2022

If Beckham were to sign this week, he’d have five regular season games (at the most) to get in shape prior to the start of the playoffs.

Due to the possible late signing of Beckham following a serious ACL injury, there are doubts on whether or not he can actually make an impact.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, there is concern about whether or not Beckham can have a major impact.

“That’s what this tour is really all about,” said Vacchiano. “There is ‘considerable doubt’ around the league about just how healthy Beckham is, one NFC executive said, and whether he’ll really be able to contribute much this season. And that’s a problem because Beckham has informed teams he’s seeking a multi-year contract, that he hopes will end up being worth $20 million per year.”

We’ll see what kind of impact Beckham has upon his signing — he certainly won’t be signed for $20 million per year — but the Cowboys are counting on the Beckham of old to help them hoist their first Lombardi Trophy in 27 years.