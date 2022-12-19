Cowboys’ T.Y. Hilton Gives Direct Response to Odell Beckham Scenario, per Insider

The Dallas Cowboys may still add another wide receiver after all.

After signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last week, the door was still left open for the Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr. It appears Hilton was well aware of that upon his signing. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hilton embraced the idea of a possible Beckham signing when he signed with Dallas.

“When the Cowboys signed Hilton, a member of the organization actually asked Hilton, ‘How would you feel if we signed Beckham, too,’ according to a source with knowledge of the team’s actions. Hilton’s response was along the lines of, ‘That’s great. I’m here to win a Super Bowl.’ Hilton would have been totally fine with it,” said Rapoport.

Cowboys Continue to Talk to Beckham After Hilton Signing

Team owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that conversations between both the Cowboys and Beckham remains open. As Rapoport mentions in his report, it has been Jones that has been speaking with Beckham almost exclusively.

“Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him,” says Rapoport. “In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.”

As mentioned in that same article, it appears Beckham desires guaranteed money for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. That may be an issue considering Beckham is at least four weeks away from returning to the football field. In fact, he might be as many as six weeks away from returning.

“Beckham wants guaranteed money this year and next year, but he’s still at least four weeks away from being able to play football and possibly as much as six weeks away,” said Rapoport.

Considering Beckham might not be able to make an impact this season at all as he returns from an ACL injury, would the Cowboys really be willing to guarantee money for a 30-year-old receiver for both seasons?

Dallas may be eager to give Beckham what he wants based upon their lack of depth at wide receiver beyond CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver, Michael Gallup, produced just one reception for two yards in the 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 18. Meanwhile, while Noah Brown caught two touchdowns on six receptions, his drop in overtime directly led to the Jaguars’ game-winning touchdown on an interception return.

JAGS PICK-SIX FOR THE WIN! 😱 What a game for Rayshawn Jenkins: ⭐️ 18 tackles

⭐️ 2 interceptions

⭐️ 1 pass breakup

⭐️ 1 walk-off pick-sixpic.twitter.com/ndO3PANYtQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2022

Cowboys Lacking Threat at WR Beyond Lamb

Beyond Lamb, the Cowboys have not had consistent production at the receiver position all season long. According to Pro Football Focus, Gallup’s 65.6 offensive grade ranks 73rd in the league, while Brown’s 64.3 offensive grade ranks 78th.

In other words, Dallas is lacking a serious threat at wide receiver beyond Lamb. That’s a problem when you’re entering the postseason and trying to match up with offensive juggernauts such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, teams who feature at least two deadly wide receivers.

Jones recently remarked to USA Today Sports that he remains confident Dallas will end up with Beckham.

“Odell’s going to join us. … There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future,” said Jones on Thursday, December 15.