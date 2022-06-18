Cowboys Urged to Acquire AFC Contender’s Starter Via Trade

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for an AFC contender’s starting safety prior to the start of training camp.

In a list compiled by Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys are urged to offer a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the Baltimore Ravens‘ Chuck Clark. While the Cowboys already have their starting safeties penciled in — free safety Malik Hooker and strong safety Jayron Kearse — Dallas could use Clark as a box safety and for depth purposes. Dallas lost both Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee in free agency.

Wharton explains how the Cowboys could utilize Clark, with the 27-year-old not possessing a clear-cut role with the Ravens for the 2022 season.

“Clark and Kearse offer well-rounded skill sets that give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn more flexibility when moving each around,” says Wharton. “Both can cover tight ends in the slot, attack the line of scrimmage and functionally play two-high shells. Hooker would be relied upon more to play the ball and produce turnovers.”

Clark Represents Upgrade Over Cowboys’ Previous Safeties

According to Pro Football Focus, the five-year veteran posted a 66.2 defensive grade last season, higher than both Kazee (60.2 defensive grade) and Neal’s grades (35.9 defensive grade) last year.

The former sixth-round draft pick has played five seasons in Baltimore, starting for the last three. Clark has played both the free safety and strong safety roles with the Ravens and he notched 96 tackles during the 2020 campaign, ranking second on the team. He also posted a respectable 80 tackles during the 2021 season, once again ranking second on the club.

Despite Clark’s consistent and steady production, he may find himself as an odd man out in Baltimore’s safety lineup. The Ravens signed free safety Marcus Williams to a $70 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league. Meanwhile, Baltimore also drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with a first-round pick.

Clark Could Lose Starting Gig With Ravens in 2022

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald explained the Ravens’ plans with Clark earlier this month.

Via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

“I think it’s so early to tell. We have so many great pieces, and the way we’re trying to teach the system is so conceptual,” Macdonald said. “So, we’re really not asking them to play positions, per se, all the time. Guys are expected to learn what that play call entails.

“Right now, to say where someone is going to be given a certain situation is probably way too early. And it will change by situation, by game plan, honestly. Our goal, as coaches, is to find the best 11 guys in any given situation and be able to get them out there so they can go play. I think that’s why we’re trying to teach it the way we’re doing it.”

Considering the Cowboys’ primary backups at safety are the 27-year-old Donovan Wilson — he played 69% of the snaps in the 14 games he appeared in 2020 and 57% of the snaps in nine appearances in 2020 — and the inexperienced Israel Mukuamu, Dallas could make a major upgrade to their defensive backfield by acquiring Clark.

With the Cowboys likely battling it out with the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC East supremacy — the Eagles acquired former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry and star wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason — Dallas can use a veteran upgrade like Clark.