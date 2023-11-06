Cowboys Urged to Sign ‘Power Rusher’ to Potentially Replace Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys could soon seek a replacement for starting running back Tony Pollard.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Cowboys should consider signing Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman in free agency during the 2024 offseason. With Pollard and backup running back Rico Dowdle hitting free agency next offseason, Dallas may be forced to seek a replacement.

Considering Foreman’s strength is power running, he could be an ideal fit for a team that is struggling in red zone and short yardage situations this season.

“They drafted a good pass-catching back in Deuce Vaughn this past April, but the team could use a power rusher like Foreman. That’s what the Texas native and former Longhorn is, and while he isn’t getting much playing time this season as the Bears’ third running back, he was averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season heading into Sunday.”

D’Onta Foreman Could Serve as Cheap Option for Cowboys

Furthermore, with Foreman having mostly played a backup role in Chicago this season, he can be signed to a bargain deal. The 27-year-old is merely playing under a one-year, $2 million deal. According to Spotrac, his market value is a projected $2.8 million next season.

“Running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are impending free agents—granted, Dowdle will be a restricted free agent—so Dallas is likely going to have to replace at least one of them while bargain-hunting on the open market. For context, Spotrac currently estimates the organization to start the offseason over the cap.”

Foreman has 65 carries for 287 yards on 4.4 yards per carry this season. His signature game this season came in a start for injured backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in a Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders when he ran for 89 yards on 5.6 yards per carry to go along with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He most recently led the Bears with 20 carries for 83 rushing yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Why Cowboys Could Move on From Tony Pollard

Meanwhile, Pollard has been productive in a starting role this season. Following the departure of former franchise back Ezekiel Elliott, the 26-year-old back has 474 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry and 29 receptions — third on the team — and ranks seventh in the NFL with 149 total touches.

Along with the fact that Pollard has essentially carried the Cowboys’ rushing attack without a true No. 2 — Rico Dowdle is second on the team with 35 carries — he’s also been durable, starting all eight games while playing on 71% of the offensive snaps.

However, he may also be seeking a big payday — something that the Cowboys may not be willing to offer him. Dallas slapped the $10.1 million franchise tag on Pollard instead of signing him to a long-term deal after releasing Elliott.

According to Spotrac, Pollard’s market value is $6.6 million per year across three years for a total of $20 million. While the deal isn’t unreasonable — it would make Pollard the 11th-highest paid back in the league — the Cowboys may seek a bigger, cheaper and more efficient back in the red zone.

Dallas currently ranks 31st in goal-to-go conversion rate and the Cowboys rank 29th in red zone touchdown percentage. Adding a power back such as Foreman — at 6-foot and 235 pounds — could solve those issues.