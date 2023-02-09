Cowboys Urged to ‘Quit’ on 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Player

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to “quit” on a well-known franchise player.

As the Cowboys enter the offseason, they face many storylines. One of the topics of interest is their handling of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott holds a major cap hit of $16.7 million for the 2023 season, the second-highest of any running back in the league.

How the Cowboys handle Elliott’s future — whether by restructuring his contract or cutting him — will have an effect on their decision to bring back running back Tony Pollard, who will also be a free agent. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Dallas “must quit” on Elliott and simply cut him.

“It’s obvious the Cowboys held on to Elliott a year too long, partly because they felt boxed in financially,” said Rosenthal. “Keeping him under any circumstances for another season is a sign that Jerry Jones’ biggest problem of the last 30 years — self-scouting — may only be getting worse.”

Cowboys Can Save $11 Million by Releasing Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott is currently in the midst of a six-year, $90 million deal he signed back in 2019. He technically won’t be a free agent until 2027, but Dallas can move on from him this year with a dead cap hit of just under $11.9 million.

Rosenthal argues that by cutting Elliott and saving $11 million, they could then use that money on the franchise tag for Pollard — estimated to cost roughly $10.1 million — or another wide receiver for Dak Prescott.

“The Cowboys can save nearly $11 million by parting ways with Zeke as a post June-1 release,” says Rosenthal. “Using that money on a Tony Pollard contract/franchise tag makes sense because this offense is short on playmakers. Using the savings to find Dak Prescott another wideout would also work.”

Cowboys Need Another RB to Pair With Tony Pollard

How the Cowboys handle Elliott’s situation will undoubtedly be the biggest topic surrounding the team in the offseason. The 27-year-old remains Dallas’ starting running back, having out-gained Pollard in carries, 231-to-193. However, it’s clear Pollard is a far bigger playmaker, having out-gained Pollard in yards per touch, 5.9 to 3.9.

With that being said, Pollard isn’t exactly a guy that’s going to be able to handle a heavy load at running back, especially when you consider the team already relies heavily upon him in the receiving game. In other words, Dallas needs a bell cow at running back, somebody who can take the wear-and-tear off of Pollard. That’s essentially Elliott’s role in the Cowboys’ offensive system at this point.

In Elliott’s defense, he is willing to take a pay cut, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

“The running back is willing to accept a pay cut this offseason, recognizing that a reduced salary can better fit him into the franchise’s plans, a person familiar with Elliott’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News on Monday afternoon,” said Gehlken on Monday, January 23. “He is currently scheduled to earn a $10.9 million salary in 2023.”

In a scenario where the Cowboys don’t find the numbers feasible with Elliott, they could move off him and sign either a veteran running back as the bell cow on a cheaper contract. Or if Dallas really wants a bargain deal, they could draft a running back — the University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson has been linked to the Cowboys in mock drafts — to serve as the bell cow with Pollard once again serving as the complementary back.

The Cowboys will definitely try to make things work when it comes to bringing back Elliott. but it’s also very possible he’s played his last down in Dallas.