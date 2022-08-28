Cowboys Urged to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion: ‘Highly Accomplished’

The Dallas Cowboys need to acquire a veteran left tackle now more than ever.

Prior to Tyron Smiths’s avulsion fracture injury this week, the Cowboys’ lack of depth at the tackle position was already an issue. Now that Smith will be sidelined through at least the month of December, the urgency to add a tackle is even greater than before.

Just prior to Smith’s injury, David Howman of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys listed 34-year-old free agent left tackle Nate Solder as a possible option for the Cowboys. Solder is best known for his seven-season tenure with the New England Patriots from 2011 until 2017. He spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants.

Why Cowboys Could Consider Solder

Howman argues that Solder — a two-time Super Bowl champion who was named to the franchise’s All-Dynasty team — could bring versatility (he can play both tackle positions) along with a winning pedigree for a franchise seeking a Super Bowl.

“It wasn’t too long ago that Nate Solder was regarded as one of the best left tackles in the NFL,” said Howman. “He spent seven seasons guarding Tom Brady’s blind side with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls in the process and playing well enough to be named to the franchise’s All-Dynasty team.

It’s fair to wonder how much the 34-year-old tackle still has left in the tank, but his résumé more than speaks for itself. Solder was a highly accomplished left tackle who’s been a part of a winning culture and has experience playing both left and right tackle. Bringing him in for a tryout, at the very least, would be worth doing.”

There are arguably younger and better options on the free agent market — 31-year-old Eric Fisher comes to mind — but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a left tackle with a better resume of winning. It also doesn’t hurt that Solder has lined up protecting Giants’ quarterbacks’ blindsides for the past four seasons, meaning he’s familiar with NFC East competition.

While Solder isn’t the dominant tackle he was earlier in his career with the Patriots — Solder posted an 85.8 offensive grade during the 2016 season, according to Pro Football Focus — he remains a solid option at tackle. He posted a 60.3 offensive grade last season for a line that simply wasn’t very good. The Giants’ offensive line as a whole posted a 52.9 offensive grade, ranking within the bottom three teams of the league.

Cowboys’ Left Tackle Options Lack Experience

By comparison, Aviante Collins has posted a 60.1 offensive grade in preseason play, Matt Waletzko posted a 57.4 grade prior to his shoulder injury and Josh Ball has struggled drastically, ranking as one of the worst tackles in preseason play with a 47.5 offensive grade.

The Cowboys could seriously use some veteran insurance policy considering the three aforementioned options have a combined five games of experience among them.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Cowboys will turn to “in-house” players, while looking at options on the free agency market after more cuts.

If Dallas adds another tackle, they have to ensure that it’s one with experience. Considering Solder has started 143 of 146 career games since beginning his career as a starter back in 2011, the Cowboys might find a viable solution to their left tackle woes in Solder.