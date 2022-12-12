Cowboys Urged to Bring Back Ex-Veteran Starter: ‘Would Be Logical’

The Dallas Cowboys could reunite with a former notable starter from their past.

As proposed by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, it would be “logical” for the Cowboys to re-sign linebacker Anthony Hitchens. The 30-year-old linebacker began his career with Dallas as a fourth-round draft pick of Dallas back in 2014. Over the course of his four seasons in Dallas, Hitchens started 48 of his 60 career games.

Knox argues that given the Cowboys’ struggles against the run, signing Hitchens would help mask that flaw.

“A return to Dallas—where Hitchens began his career as a fourth-round draft pick—would be logical, given their struggles against the run this season,” says Knox.

Knox explains that Hitchens is a “tremendous tackler” with a proven ability to play well against the pass.

“Hitchens has long been a tremendous tackler and racked up 158 combined tackles over the past two seasons,” says Knox. “In 2021, however, he was also strong against the pass. He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 83.4 in coverage last season.”

Cowboys Are Lacking on Run Defense

The Cowboys have one of the top-ranked defenses in the league, ranking third while allowing 17.6 points per game. The unit also excels in forcing turnovers, leading the league in that category. However, the run defense is their one major flaw, ranking 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 18th in yards per attempt allowed.

Hitchens is a proven commodity at inside linebacker, having started 107 of his 119 career games. During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2018 season, Hitchens actually led the team in tackles (135) and ranking fifth in the league in that category. The next-closest player on the squad was Reggie Ragland with 86 tackles.

Adding veteran depth in Hitchens for a linebacker corps that is lacking — starting WILL linebacker Anthony Barr ranks 57th among 82 qualifying linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus — can only help as Dallas looks at their best chance at winning a Super Bowl in years.

Cowboys Also Urged to Sign Veteran Receiver

From that same article, the Cowboys are also urged to sign a veteran wide receiver — it’s just not Odell Beckham Jr.

With Dallas appearing to be in a standstill regarding contract talks with Beckham, Dallas could find receiver help by signing former Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller. The former deep threat remains a free agent after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins.

“Though 55 career games, Fuller has averaged 14.7 yards per catch and scored 24 touchdowns,” says Knox. “The Cowboys are interested in adding to their receiving corps. They kicked the tires on Beckham recently but have concerns about his ability to be ready before the playoffs. Fuller, who suffered his injury in Week 4 of last season, should be ready to play right away.”

Fuller was limited by injuries last season, appearing in just three games with the Dolphins. However, he posted 53 receptions for 879 yards (16.6 yards per reception) with eight touchdowns in 2020, ranking sixth in the NFL in yards per reception and 10th in receiving yards per game.

With Dallas still looking for a bonafide third option at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, Fuller could fill that void if the Beckham deal falls through.