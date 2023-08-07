Cowboys Urged to Sign ‘Bargain Price’ Running Back After Ronald Jones’ Injury

The Dallas Cowboys should consider signing former Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard, suggests one writer.

Following Ronald Jones’ two-game suspension and an injury that will sideline him for “some time,” the Cowboys could consider signing another veteran running back. As pitched by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Dallas should “target” Hilliard.

“The Cowboys other options, 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn lack experience,” writes Ballentine. “Free agent Dontrell Hilliard has plenty. Though he’s one of the NFL’s more underrated backs, he’s appeared in 52 games with six starts and has been a solid performer.”

Dontrell Hilliard Posted Career-Best in 2021

The 28-year-old Hilliard initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Titans. However, his most notable stint was his most recent one with the Titans over the past two seasons.

Following Derrick Henry’s midseason injury during the 2021 season, Hilliard was initially signed to Tennessee’s practice squad. Despite the team signing him mainly for depth purposes, he emerged as the team’s starting running back during Henry’s absence for the remainder of the regular season.

Despite the signing of former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson and the presence of D’Onta Foreman — who was in the midst of his second season with the Titans — Hilliard started five of the last eight regular season games, rushing for 350 yards and two touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry.

In fact, had Hilliard carried the ball enough times to qualify for the stat — he had just 59 rushing attempts — he would have led the NFL in yards per carry at 6.3 with the Seattle Seahawks‘ Rashaad Penny and Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen.

Why the Cowboys Could Use Dontrell Hilliard

As Ballentine further points out, Hilliard is the definition of a playmaker as both a runner and receiver. Most importantly, he’d be a “bargain signing” at this stage of training camp.