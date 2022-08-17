Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Eagles 9-Time Pro Bowler: ‘Still a Beast’

The Dallas Cowboys could look to one of the most accomplished players on the free agent market.

According to David Howman of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters could be a possible option for the Cowboys. Howman details how Dallas’ depth issues at both tackle positions should motivate the Cowboys to make an immediate signing to address the issue. Second-year tackle Josh Ball and rookie Matt Waletzko currently occupy the backup tackle positions. Peters most recently played during the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.

“After the Eagles officially moved on from Peters after the 2020 season, the veteran left tackle joined the Bears in mid-August of last year and instantly became their starting left tackle,” says Howman. “Despite turning 40 by the end of the year, Peters had a very strong year and was easily the best lineman for Chicago. With a new coaching staff and a youth movement along the offensive line, the Bears opted not to bring Peters back but it had nothing to do with his play.”

Peters Remains Top-Tier Tackle at Advanced Age

The 40-year-old Peters’ level of play remained top notch during his 18th season. According to Pro Football Focus, Peters posted a 77.5 overall grade and a 77.9 pass-blocking grade last season. Peters ranked 19th among all offensive tackles (with at least 500 snaps) in offensive grade.

Peters remains a free agent during the midst of preseason. If he were to sign with the Cowboys — or any other team — he would be the second-oldest player in the league (behind Tom Brady). Despite his advanced age, Peters has stressed his desire to continue to playing, preferably for a playoff team.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said, via Pro Football Talk. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

Peters is best known for his 12-year tenure with the Eagles between 2009 and 2020. The veteran tackle is a six-time All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler. Not only is Peters one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in league history, his versatility is one of his greatest assets. He’s played both tackle positions and also has experience as a guard.

Howman: Peters Would Offer ‘Tremendous Value’

As Howman notes, Peters would offer “tremendous value” as a swing tackle.

“Whether he would play for the Cowboys and directly compete against the place he called home for 12 years is another question, but there’s no doubt that Peters would offer tremendous value as a swing tackle who’s almost guaranteed to get a couple of starts this year,” says Howman.

Peters has started 218 of his 228 career appearances. The last time he appeared in a game where he was not a starter was during the 2005 season with the Buffalo Bills.

Considering Peters is likely holding out for a starting spot, the Cowboys may not be all that appealing to him. However, it’s worth noting that starting left tackle Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and Dallas hasn’t had a right tackle start every game since 2018, as Howman notes.

If Peters is willing to accept an opportunity with a chance to start, the Cowboys should absolutely offer the veteran tackle a contract.