Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Steelers Starter in Free Agency: ‘Slam Dunk’

The Dallas Cowboys have made some major moves in this free agency window, but signing a Pittsburgh Steelers free agent could put the icing on the proverbial cake.

Trades for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore have turned heads, but one area of need that remains is at linebackers. Even the Cowboys’ official writers believe it’s an area to address (more on that below.)

In terms of available options, many of the elite candidates like LB Bobby Wagner have found homes. One name that has not is former Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars star Myles Jack.

Jack just finished his first season with the Steelers after spending the first six seasons of his career with Jacksonville, but remains a free agent as April approaches.

Despite seven years of NFL experience, Jack will be 28 years old when the 2023 season begins this fall. The former Notre Dame star is still in his athletic prime, but boasts a level of experience that few other linebackers in the NFL can.

Plus, the Cowboys can “buy low,” as Jack had a solid season but has not rediscovered his form from 2017 and 2018. If Dallas can get him for the right price, signing Jack could be a slam dunk.

Jack Takes Talent to Steelers

When watching Jack with the Steelers and Jaguars, the thing that jumps off the screen is his athleticism. That’s why he has spent seasons playing at outside and inside linebacker positions, although he spent slightly more time inside.

Pro Football Reference says his nickname is the “Jack of All Trades,” and the stats show why. He has seemingly contributed over the years in every aspect, with 18 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and 22 tackles for his loss in his career.

But what Jack does best is what linebackers have to do best: tackle. Besides the 2019 season in which he played 11 games due to injury, Jack has surpassed 100 combined tackles every year since 2017.

As for paying Jack, it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he receives. Spotrac states that he received a 2-year, $16 million deal from Pittsburgh in 2022. Now that he’s been released, it’s possible that he’ll need to take a paycut.

If Dallas can get him down to something close to $4-5 million a year, it would be hard not to bring him in. He is a sure-fire tackler who has played on non-competitive teams the past few years. Putting Jack in a talented defense and in a position to succeed could be the catalyst both he and the Cowboys need.

Cowboys ‘Have to Address’ Linebacker

In a recent mailbag, Dallas’ official team writer Patrik Walker was asked if the Cowboys still need to add a linebacker into the mix. His answer was a resounding yes.

“Oh, and by the way, Luke Gifford left in free agency,” Walker wrote. “So if Vander Esch misses any amount of time, with the current rotation, just how much of a drop-off would the Cowboys see at the position? That’s scary, and it’s proof the team absolutely has to address the role of LB either in outside free agency and/or in the upcoming draft.”

Jack fits the criteria Walker is talking about, although he could be slightly out of their price range. Spotrac estimates that the team still has $16.74 million in cap space, which may seem like plenty to sign someone of Jack’s salary demands.

However, the team will still need to have money put away for contracts signed via the 2023 NFL draft. The need at tight end still needs to be addressed as well, and having to sign one in free agency would further cut into those funds.