Cowboys Urged to ‘Upgrade’ by Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys could drastically upgrade a key position by signing a four-time Pro Bowl star.

As suggested by Brian Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys should consider signing a running back to complement starter Tony Pollard. While Martin mentions several high-profile running back names — such as Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt — he singles out Dalvin Cook as a potential signing who would be an “upgrade” at running back for the Cowboys.

“Even if Zeke isn’t an option any longer, players like Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, and maybe even J.D. McKissic are still out there and could be the Dallas Cowboys answer at RB2 if the in-house options don’t pan out,” writes Martin. “But, if the Cowboys really want to upgrade the position they could do so by signing the four-time Pro Bowl RB, Dalvin Cook.”

Cowboys Not Currently Interested in Signing Dalvin Cook

The 27-year-old Cook remains a free agent over a month following his release from the Minnesota Vikings. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most often linked to Cook, who is a South Florida native. As Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna reports, three AFC East teams — the Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets — are the three front-runners among six interested teams.

“For free agent Dalvin Cook, the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins are the 3 front-runners among the 6 interested teams, per sources close to the situation,” writes McKenna. “Cook has an ongoing assault lawsuit. Jets urgency to sign Cook will depend upon that & when Breece Hall (ACL) recovers fully.”

The Cowboys are not one of those teams being linked to Cook. In fact, Dallas seems to be content — at the moment — to roll the dice with Pollard as the lead back and Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn all battling it out for snaps behind Pollard.

Cowboys Could Have Most ‘Explosive’ Backfield by Signing Dalvin Cook

While Dallas will likely have a formidable running game without the presence of Cook, Martin argues that signing the four-time Pro Bowl playmaker would give the Cowboys the most “explosive” backfield in the NFL.

“The former Minnesota Vikings RB has been one of the most explosive and dangerous threats in both the running and passing game past several years,” writes Martin. “Both in size and skill set, he is similar to what the Cowboys already have in Tony Pollard. Pairing these two together would arguably give the Cowboys the most explosive backfield in the entire league.”

There’s little doubt that Cook remains one of the top running backs in the NFL. The versatile running back is coming off of his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign, rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 39 receptions.

However, the Vikings released Cook in the midst of a five-year, $63 million contract extension he signed with Minnesota prior to the 2020 season.

One major reason why the Cowboys are likely not showing interest in Cook is the money he’s looking for. According to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald back in June, Cook is looking for something closer to the $10.4 million he was due from the Vikings this season.

“As I’ve reported, wants something far far closer to 10.4 M he was to get from Minnesota,” tweeted Jackson on June 11.

While the Cowboys are unlikely to sign Cook, they should at least consider the idea of adding a cheaper veteran back that can take the workload off of Pollard.