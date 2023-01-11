Cowboys Veteran Poached by AFC Team Prior to Playoff Run

A Dallas Cowboys veteran is being poached by an AFC team just prior to the team’s playoff run.

Interior offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts just hours after he was waived by the Cowboys on Monday, January 9. The move was made with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad after he clears waivers. However, that obviously won’t happen now as Shepley is now a member of the Colts.

Via ESPN’s Field Yates:

“The Colts have claimed C Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the Cowboys,” said Yates. “Shepley can officially join his new team following the Super Bowl, per league rules.”

Shepley’s Season Officially Over After Colts Claim

As noted by Yates, the move for Shepley is deferred until Feb. 13, the first day after the Super Bowl. The move effectively ends the 28-year-old’s season.

The veteran offensive lineman appeared in four games for the Cowboys this season — including their Week 18 game versus the Washington Commanders — and saw action on 14 offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.

As noted by Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys will continue to acclimate guard/center Matt Farniok for potential injured reserve activation following the loss of Shepley.

“Cowboys would have re-signed G/C Dakoda Shepley to practice squad had no other NFL club intervened,” said Gehlken. “Following Shepley loss, they’ll continue to acclimate G/C Matt Farniok for potential IR activation. Practice-squad center Alec Lindstrom (back) an option to resume practice, too.”

As Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire details, Shepley had already seen three gameday elevations this season. He had been signed to the active roster just prior to Dallas’ Week 18 game versus Washington due to injuries along the interior of the offensive line.

“The 28-year-old had been signed by the Cowboys in early September and spent most of the season on the practice squad,” said Brock. “He earned three gameday elevations; in Week 8 versus Chicago and Week 10 at Green Bay, he saw just a handful of special teams snaps. He got into Week 11’s rout of Minnesota for his first action on offense. Shepley was signed to the 53-man roster this past Saturday as insurance depth at center, with Tyler Biadasz out and Connor McGovern filling in. Shepley again made it in the game for a small number of offensive plays in the 26-6 loss to the Commanders.”

Shepley previously appeared in eight games for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 season and one game for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 season.

Ex-Cowboys WR James Washington Signs With Giants

Former Cowboys receiver James Washington is signing with a new team.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, January 11, Washington is signing with the New York Giants.

“Former Cowboys’ WR James Washington has been signed to the Giants’ practice squad,” said Schefter.

ESPN’s Field Yates had reported the day prior that Washington was working out with the Giants. The 26-year-old receiver spent almost the entire season with the Cowboys, but was sidelined due to foot injuries. He appeared in just two games, logging just 15 offensive snaps, one target and zero receptions.

Considering the Giants’ lack of depth at receiver, there is a chance he could be activated prior to the team’s wild card playoff game versus the Minnesota Vikings.