Cowboys Veteran Receiver in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be moving on from their longest-tenured wide receiver.

As the Cowboys begin training camp on July 27, the team will likely be forced to make some key veteran cuts to get down to their 53-man roster by the start of the season. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report compiled a list of several Cowboys players in danger of being cut prior to the start of the season, with wide receiver Noah Brown being one of the key members on the list.

Brown has been a member of the Cowboys since 2017. Knox argues that the Cowboys’ lack of depth at wide receiver may push the franchise to keep one of their younger receivers with more upside over Brown, who has largely served as a special teams contributor since his arrival.

“Working in Brown’s favor is the fact that he’s already well-versed in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system,” says Knox. “Working against him is the fact that Dallas also added James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert in the offseason.

With Gallup, Washington, Tolbert and CeeDee Lamb on the roster, there will be a fight for the final couple of receiver spots. 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko could have an edge because of his draft status. 2021 undrafted free agent T.J. Vasher has flashed big-play potential during the offseason.”

Why Brown is in Danger of Being Cut

As much uncertainty as there is currently facing the Cowboys’ group of wide receivers, the top four spots are essentially locked up with veteran holdovers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, rookie draft pick Jalen Tolbert and free agent signee James Washington.

That leaves one or two roster spots open at wide receiver, where Dallas could opt for one of their younger options, including T.J. Vasher, who was arguably the breakout player of Dallas’ minicamp session.

“He’s made some really big-time flash plays, splash plays,” coach Mike McCarthy said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He’s had some really, particularly in the red zone, which you can see his ability down there. Big plays in scramble drills and things like that. I just think like any young player, particularly in his development, it’s getting the details of the everyday situations.”

Brown Has Never Proven to Be Viable Receiving Option

The 26-year-old Brown has never posted more than 16 receptions and 184 receiving yards in a single season. In fact, he’s never posted a single touchdown in his career. And while he’s carved out a career on special team — he played 48 percent of the special teams snaps last season — he’s never been a returner and hasn’t particularly excelled in special teams coverage.

With Gallup recovering from a torn ACL that could sideline him the first two or three games of the season, the Cowboys will likely opt for a younger receiver with potential such as Vasher or Fehoko over Brown.

Dallas’ uncertainty at the wide receiver position will likely lead to Brown on the outside looking in.