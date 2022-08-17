Cowboys Veteran Could Be Cut Due to ‘Numbers Game’

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from one of their key veterans before the season starts.

As noted by K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire, defensive end Tarell Basham could be released before the start of the regular season due to a “numbers game” at the position. Drummond mentions how there are five players ahead of Basham on the depth chart, making it a likely scenario that Dallas moves on from the 28-year-old veteran.

“Basham had a Pick-6 in Thursday’s practice against the Denver Broncos and seems to be well loved in the locker room, but don’t count out him being involved in a numbers game at defensive end,” says Drummond. “Dallas lists Micah Parsons as a linebacker, but the Cowboys still likely have five players ahead of Basham on the depth chart. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong are starters, Dante Fowler was their biggest free agent acquisition and Chauncey Golston and Sam Williams are third-round and second-round picks from the last two drafts.”

Why the Cowboys Could Cut Basham

Basham initially signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys last offseason and played a decent-size role for the defensive unit during the 2021 season. The five-year veteran posted 39 tackles and three sacks while appearing in all 17 games (with six starts). Not only did he appear in 55 percent of the defense’s snaps, he played in 24 percent of the special teams snaps.

However, the Cowboys simply face a loaded depth chart at defensive end. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong are shoe-ins to make the roster as starters. Meanwhile, Dante Fowler is also a candidate to be cut. However, his familiarity with Dan Quinn’s system — he played for Quinn as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 — combined with his ceiling could give him an advantage over the less-explosive Basham.

Lastly, the Cowboys are likely to keep around at least a couple of their young guys to develop, which gives Chauncey Golston and Sam Williams an inside edge for roster spots.

Drummond: Cowboys Could Also Release Fowler

As Drummond also notes later in his article, Fowler is another Cowboys veteran who could be a “shocking” cut.

Cutting either Fowler or Basham would result in cap savings of at least $1.75 million each.

“For the same reasons Basham’s listed, Fowler must be mentioned as well,” says Drummond. “Dallas could certainly roll with six DEs, but if they need depth elsewhere, the decision might come down to which veteran looks to be more valuable between these two guys. Both players come with a significant dead money penalty of at least $1 million (Basham: $1.25 million). From a glass-half full perspective, cutting either would result in at least $1.75 million worth of savings.”

Fowler had a rough preseason debut versus the Denver Broncos. Following a roughing the passer penalty early on in the game, head coach Mike McCarthy benched Fowler for the infraction.

“That’s a discipline penalty,” McCarthy said after the game. “Frankly, that’s why Dante was done for the night after that. We can’t have that.”

Fowler’s penalty was one of 17 called against the Cowboys versus the Broncos. The subject is a sour one for Dallas as they were called for a league-high 141 penalties last season.

The remainder of the preseason will likely dictate whether or not Dallas retains Fowler and Basham. It’s likely to expect the Cowboys to move on from one of the two veterans.