‘Wild’ Trade Proposal Would Send Cowboys 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a two-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion.

In a “hypothetical” trade scenario proposed by Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey, the Cowboys could show interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs is mentioned as a potential solution due to longtime tackle Tyron Smith’s impending free agency.

“The Cowboys could take a big swing on the offensive line trade market to secure the interior for years to come,” writes Tansey. “The easy solution for the Cowboys would be to re-sign Smith for a year or two and draft an offensive tackle in the first round. The out-of-the-box wild hypothetical would be to call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about Tristan Wirfs.”

Tansey also mentions Wirfs’ expiring deal as a selling point for why the Cowboys should explore the idea of acquiring the young tackle.

“Wirfs has one year left on his contract, albeit an expensive one, but the Cowboys could be a draw to the 24-year-old left tackle because of their status in the NFC,” writes Tansey. “Dallas needs elite players at every position to keep up with the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, and one way to do it could be to ship a few draft picks in exchange for a left tackle who could start for the next 10 years.”

Tyron Smith Remains Elite Left Tackle at Age 33

Smith has served as a starting tackle since entering the NFL with the Cowboys in 2011 and has started all 158 games he’s appeared in. Although he’s 33 years old, he remains one of the top left tackles in the league, if not the top blindside blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has posted an 84.0 offensive grade and 89.1 pass-blocking grade this season. Among full-time tackles, Smith has the third-highest offensive grade and the highest pass-blocking grade of any player at his position this season.

However, there is the possibility that Smith walks elsewhere for a bigger payday. According to OverTheCap, Smith’s contract valuation (based upon his play this season) is $16.750 million. While the eight-time Pro Bowler’s level of play remains at an elite level, the Cowboys are not going to pay a 33-year-old veteran entering his 14th season that type of money.

Why the Cowboys Could Use Tristan Wirfs to Replace Tyron Smith

If Smith can garner a bigger deal from the market, that would mean the Cowboys would be forced to look for a replacement. Considering how important the left tackle position is — especially when it comes to protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside — Dallas would want an experienced replacement. That is where Wirfs would fit into the equation.

Although Wirfs is only 24 years old, he’s already played in the biggest games. Upon being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wirfs immediately stepped in as the starting right tackle and manned the position for Tom Brady’s three years in Tampa. He made the switch to left tackle this season and is still playing at a high level.

According to PFF, Wirfs has posted a 77.8 offensive grade and 83.8 pass-blocking grade this season. The pass-blocking grade is actually the third-highest among all full-time tackles, just behind Smith.

If the Buccaneers miss out on the playoffs this season and choose to go all-in on a rebuild, the best way to do that might be to flip Wirfs for a package of draft picks. If that ends up being the case, the Cowboys could be the ideal landing spot for Wirfs.