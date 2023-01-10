Ex-Cowboys WR Works Out for Giants Ahead of Playoff Game

An ex-Dallas Cowboys veteran may sign with an NFC rival and possible playoff opponent.

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN on Tuesday, January 10, the New York Giants worked out former Cowboys receiver James Washington. Washington was released prior to the team’s Week 18 showdown versus the Washington Commanders.

“The Giants worked out former Cowboys WR James Washington,” said Yates.

Washington Made No Impact for Cowboys

The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys during the offseason with the expectation he’d serve as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. However, persistent injuries and an eventual foot fracture in training camp ended up sidelining Washington for most of the season.

The 26-year-old receiver didn’t end up making his debut with the Cowboys until Week 14 against the Houston Texans. However, he played just 11 offensive snaps in that game. Shortly after, Dallas signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton. Washington would then appear on seven offensive snaps in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording no receptions.

Hilton was inactive for his first game against the Jaguars and then made an immediate impact during his debut in a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 33-year-old receiver recorded a 52-yard reception on a key 3rd-and-30 conversion. He would then play a key role in the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans, catching four passes for 50 yards.

The veteran receiver’s quick emergence made Washington expendable. In two games with the Cowboys, Washington recorded zero receptions on one target.

McCarthy Explains Decision to Release Washington

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained how difficult of a decision it was to move on from Washington on Wednesday, January 4.

“I actually feel bad about James’ opportunity here,” said McCarthy. “Timing of injuries was a big part of it … I think a lot of these moves, when you get down to it, special teams plays a big part in these decisions. I think the world of him, the way he works. He’s a good man … these are tough decisions you got to make.”

He also left the door open on a possible return for the veteran receiver.

Via Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News:

“Mike McCarthy on the release of James Washington said injures and his inability to play special teams led to this. ‘He’s a good man. Hopefully our paths will cross again.'”

The Giants are currently lacking depth at wide receiver, with Sterling Shepard having suffered a torn ACL early in the season and Kenny Golladay falling out of favor. New York has instead relied upon Darius Slayton and Richie James as their top two receivers.

With New York entering the playoffs as No. 6 seed, there’s a possible chance the Giants could meet the Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game if the two teams advance that far. Considering New York’s lack of depth at receiver, adding Washington and gaining a little bit of inside insight on the Cowboys’ playbook can only be an added advantage heading into the postseason.

We’ll see if the Giants end up signing the veteran receiver.