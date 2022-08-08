New Cowboys WR Dubbed ‘Sure Bet’ to Make Roster After 1 Week With Team

A young Dallas Cowboys receiver could be a “lock” to make the team’s roster this season.

As the Cowboys continue to go through training camp with a depleted wide receiver corps, a number of spots are up for grabs. With both Michael Gallup and James Washington recovering from injuries and ruled out for the season opener, every spot on the receiver depth chart after CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert is available. According to DannyPhantom of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, one of the young receivers who is a “sure bet” to make the roster is KaVontae Turpin.

“It may be wise to tap the brakes with some of these other guys, but with Turpin, it’s almost a sure bet that he finds his way onto this Cowboys football team,” says DannyPhantom. “And considering 10 days ago, none of us was even thinking about this guy, it says a lot about what he’s done to make such a strong impression in such a short time. Speed is an amazing thing, and this guy’s got it.”

Turpin’s Versatilty is a Major Selling Point

The 25-year-old and USFL MVP led the league in receiving yards (540 yards, 316 yards after the catch) this past season. However, his most notable asset may be his ability to return the football. Turpin returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the USFL. As DannyPhantom notes, Turpin has served as the Cowboys’ main returner in training camp thus far. Turpin has been competing with rookie Tolbert and versatile offensive weapon Tony Pollard for punt return duties.

“While anything is possible, a receiver who can contribute in special teams is going to have a leg up on the others,” says DannyPhantom. “Turpin has all the right things working in his favor. He’s the team’s main returner at the moment and that is not likely to change. They are finding ways to get him involved with short passes over the middle, so it’s pretty clear they have a plan for him.”

Cowboys Coach Raves Over Turpin’s Potential as Returner

Despite his very small frame (5-foot-7, 158 pounds), Turpin is drawing rave reviews in training camp. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel is “excited” to have him as a returner.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports:

“Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel on Kavontae Turpin’s potential as explosive returner: ‘I’m very excited. I’m very excited. … I have high aspirations for (him).'”

The former undrafted free agent runs a blazing fast 4.29 40-yard-dash time. Turpin explained why he could contribute in not only a returner role, but a slot receiver role.

Via Greg Simmons and Andrew Cely of KSAT:

“Speed Kills,” said Turpin. “That’s what it is. I’m a speedy guy. I’m going to do whatever it takes to beat guys with my speed.”

With the Cowboys lacking viable healthy veteran receivers outside of Lamb, Turpin has a very good chance of cracking the roster despite his lack of size. Considering his blazing speed and his ability to return punts and kickoffs, it’s hard not to see why the USFL MVP is a “sure bet” to make the roster.