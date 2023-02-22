‘Crazy’ Scenario Sees Cowboys Pro Bowler Bolt for New Team

The Dallas Cowboys may be saying goodbye to one of their key players.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani in his “crazy” NFL offseason predictions list, running back Tony Pollard will draw major interest and leave the Cowboys this offseason. In fact, he predicts the 2022 Pro Bowler will draw the “most interest” of the crop of free agent running backs.

“There are several intriguing running backs looking for new deals this offseason, including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery,” said Dajani. “The one I predict will receive the most interest, however, is Tony Pollard of the Cowboys.”

Why Tony Pollard Could Emerge as Top Free Agent RB

The 25-year-old Pollard is coming off of a breakthrough season that saw him produce over 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. As part of a two-man backfield with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard was clearly the playmaker of the two, with Elliott averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

Dajani argues Pollard’s all-around versatility — he caught 39 passes in addition to returning kicks for the Cowboys — will make him a hot commodity that teams will bid on in free agency.

“Pollard picked up Pro Bowl honors this season by racking up a career-high 1,359 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games played,” said Dajani. “Whether it’s working in the pass game, beating defenses to the corner off a jet sweep or just operating as your typical back in between the tackles, Pollard is a versatile weapon who teams are going to be bidding on — more so than Barkley, Jacobs or Montgomery.”

Why Cowboys Could Allow Tony Pollard to Walk

According to Spotrac, Pollard’s projected market value is $9 million per year across three seasons at a total of $27.1 million. That would make Pollard the eighth-highest paid running back in the league.

However, Dajani anticipates that the the Cowboys running back will sign a contract that sees him earn more than $10 million per season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pollard posted an 89.5 offensive grade and 88.9 rushing grade last season. Pollard ranked fifth in the league in offensive grade and seventh in rushing grade. In other words, there’s little doubt that Pollard is the Cowboys’ biggest playmaker and one of the best running backs in the league.

With that being said, he’s never proven to be a full-time back. While Pollard was obviously the best running back in Dallas’ backfield, it was Elliott — not Pollard — who was the workhorse. Elliott outpaced Pollard in carries, 231-to-191, last season.

In fact, prior to the 2022 season, Pollard had never posted a game with at least 15 carries. Through 62 career games, Pollard has just three games with at least 15 carries.

Making matters even more complicated is the fact the Cowboys aren’t exactly in the best salary cap shape entering the offseason. According to Spotrac, Dallas is more than $7 million over the cap.

When also factoring in the uncertainty regarding Elliott’s future in Dallas — his $16.7 million cap hit is the highest among all running backs in the league — the Cowboys may be forced to use the franchise tag of $10.1 million if they hope to have any chance of retaining Pollard.

If Pollard proves to be a hot commodity in free agency, Dallas may be forced to look elsewhere for cheaper options at running back.