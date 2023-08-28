Former Highly Touted Players to No Longer Play for Cowboys, Says Insider

Changes are coming for the Dallas Cowboys including from some surprise places on the roster. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Kelvin Joseph and Jabril Cox have both likely played their final game as Cowboys. While Dallas is sure to explore potential trades for both players, the team is expected to cut Joseph and Cox if a new home is not found, per Gehlken.

“All 11 players whom the Cowboys drafted in 2021 are still with the franchise,” Gehlken wrote on August 26, 2023. “That is about to change.

“Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and linebacker Jabril Cox were second- and fourth-round picks that year, respectively. Neither seemed to do enough Saturday to make himself feel comfortable as Tuesday’s roster cutdown approaches. There is a high likelihood that both players, if not traded by then, will be waived.

“They wouldn’t be alone. Guard/tackle Josh Ball, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, nose tackle Quinton Bohanna, safety Israel Mukuamu and center/guard Matt Farniok were drafted between the fourth and seventh rounds. Only Mukuamu appears safe for the roster.”

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Called Out Kelvin Joseph During the 2022 Season

Both of these players were drafted in 2021 with high expectations, namely Joseph, who the Cowboys selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round. If Joseph’s short tenure with Dallas comes to an end, the cornerback will have started just three games for the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones put Joseph on notice towards the end of last season as the franchise dealt with veteran cornerback injuries.

“It’s called ‘go time’ for Joseph,” Jones noted during a December 9, 2022 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “It’s time for him to become a man and that type [of] terminology. He’s gotta say, ‘It is time now.’ And that happens to young people and he should accept a higher level of responsibility.

“He’s got more people depending on him. He’s got his teammates depending upon him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life, and it’s time to get down to business. He’s got a lot of people depending on him. That will make him better. It always does. He’s capable of it, and we thought that when he was going through some of that initial hard times. He’s very talented. He can be a good player for us.”

Pro Football Focus Had Jabril Cox as Their No. 45 Ranked Player in the 2021 NFL Draft

Cox is the lesser name of the two players, but this move should still catch fans by surprise. Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Pro Football Focus had Cox as their No. 45 ranked player before the LSU linebacker fell to Dallas in the fourth round.

“Cox was the 45th-ranked player on PFF’s draft board and has earned coverage grades over 80.0 in each of the past three seasons between North Dakota State and LSU,” Mike Renner detailed for ESPN on May 5, 2021. “He saw only 41 targets this past season, but Cox still picked off three passes and broke up four more. He may not play right away, but don’t be surprised when he locks down a starting role in Dallas.”