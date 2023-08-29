Cowboys Cut Former $3.6 Million Starter: Report

News of the difficult Dallas Cowboys cuts is beginning to trickle out as the team finalizes their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on August 29, 2023. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that the team informed veteran defender Quinton Bohanna that he is being released.

“The Cowboy[s] cutdown to a 53-man roster will close a chapter for some members of the 2021 draft class,” Gehlken tweeted on August 29. “NT Quinton Bohanna, a sixth-round pick, has been waived, a person familiar with the decision said. He was notified Monday.”

Bohanna started nine game for Dallas in 2022 but the addition of Mazi Smith this offseason made the veteran more expendable. The defender posted 19 tackles during his 13 appearances last season primarily being utilized to clog the middle of the defensive line as a run stopper.

Prior to being released, Bohanna had two seasons remaining on a four-year, $3.6 million contract. Bohanna was slated to have a $940,000 salary in 2023, and Dallas will clear about $900,000 by releasing the defensive tackle.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Look to Re-Sign Quinton Bohanna to the Team’s Practice Squad

Bohanna had been a popular name mentioned as a potential cut candidate throughout the offseason. Yet, the move still turned heads given the defender had been a key part of the team’s rotation over the last two seasons. If Bohanna goes through waivers unclaimed, it would not be a surprise if Dallas looks to re-sign the defensive tackle to the team’s practice squad.

“I am a bit surprised that Bohanna has been waived,” Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher detailed on Twitter. “I thought he had a good offseason.”

Jabril Cox, Sean McKeon & Malik Davis Are Among the Notable Cowboys Cuts

The Cowboys cut several other notable players, aside from Bohanna, including former fourth-round pick linebacker Jabril Cox, tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis. Cox is particularly noteworthy as the defender could generate interest around the league and if claimed would prevent the Cowboys from bringing back the linebacker to their practice squad.

“Cowboys have waived LB Jabril Cox, a person familiar with the decision said,” Gehlken tweeted on August 29. There is a chance the 2021 fourth-round pick could join practice squad if he clears waivers. Linebacker depth this season is expected to include Markquese Bell, who recently moved from safety.”

Quarterback Will Grier Is Expected to Be Released Following the Trade for Trey Lance

Will Grier is another player that the Cowboys are expected to release. Dallas gave the majority of the team’s snaps to Grier during the preseason finale as a way for the quarterback to audition for other teams. Grier is the odd man out with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance all on the Dallas roster.

“Club officials spoke to QB Will Grier before the deal for Trey Lance was made public, two people with knowledge of how the trade went down said,” The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore tweeted on August 25. “He’s been told he won’t be on this team going forward but is slated to play from start to finish against the Raiders in his farewell.”