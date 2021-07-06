Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Reveals New Gruesome Details About Injury

Dak Prescott appears to be back at full strength but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback recently revealed new details about his right ankle injury. During the debut episode of ESPN’s Up Close with Sage Steele, Prescott noted that he tried to set his ankle back in place so he could try to walk off the field.

“Yeah, so as I said, I thought it was just rolled, and as I grabbed it and did that I just was like, ‘I need to get off the field,'” Prescott explained. “So, I was trying to like set it back myself. I was trying to hit it into the ground. I don’t know, I was trying to get off the field, and I knew it wasn’t straight. So I wanted to do that so I could get up and when I couldn’t that’s when I just waved [to the sideline], ‘I can’t do this myself.’ They came over, they put it back in place and that was a relief, right? You can imagine the pain it was in and then it gets reset. I just remember over and over just saying, ‘Thank God.'”

Here is a look at Prescott discussing his injury with Steele.

I love how Dak Prescott’s late mother is ALWAYS with him. That’s why @dak was at the top of my “wish list” for my new show. I learned so much about him during our convo & hope you do too. “Up Close with Sage Steele” streaming NOW on @ESPNPlus Thank you, Dak 🙏🏽 @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/uyl4IOTVz4 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) June 30, 2021

Prescott Admitted to Being Frustrated After Learning He Needed a Second Surgery

Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle which required two surgeries. Steele asked the Cowboys quarterback if he ever felt down during his rehab, and Prescott admitted to being frustrated after learning he needed a second surgery. The Cowboys quarterback had been able to walk for about a week but explained his ankle still did not feel right.

“The only time I can say that I was like, man, was when I had to get a second surgery,” Prescott noted. “And that was just because I had gotten my foot back on the ground for about a week or so, and I didn’t necessarily know after my leg was facing another way how it was supposed to feel but it didn’t feel great the first couple of days walking. Obviously, thankful for good doctors and people and medics to just know that we needed to go do more work on it and get it right.”

Prescott: ‘I’ve Buried the Injury’

Prescott may have opened up about his injury, but the Cowboys quarterback is ready to move on to talking football. During a June press conference, Prescott emphasized that he has “buried the injury” and encouraged media members to do the same.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, per ESPN. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott is expected to participate in training camp and all indications are the quarterback will be ready to play against the Buccaneers in Week 1. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys offense performs with Prescott back on the field as the team enters its second season under head coach Mike McCarthy.