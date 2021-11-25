Dak Prescott Has Awkward Exchange with Cowboys Reporter

A cringe-worthy moment occurred during Dak Prescott’s weekly availability with Dallas Cowboys media.

As told by The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Wednesday, November 24, one day before the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Dak Prescott is doing a conference call with local reporters today instead of his usual in-person press conference because of the short week. Reporter jokingly asked if he was getting a surgery.

To which the $160 million quarterback — 13 months removed from an emergency ankle operation that initially threatened his career — responded:

“No what? Hell no. Don’t put that into the air,” Prescott said, via Machota.



Although “everything’s fine,” physically or otherwise, Prescott nonetheless had to explain why he conducted his press conference virtually rather than face-to-face. The real reason is much less nefarious than speculated.

“Just a short week. Busy guy. I go and see my PT after the stuff that we do there and getting a haircut right now … Just a busy week,” Prescott assured, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Prescott Diagnoses Recent Ls

Following a blistering-hot start to the 2021 season, the Cowboys have now lost two of their last three games: a blowout of the Atlanta Falcons sandwiched between defeats to Denver and Kansas City. The skid has left Prescott “p***** off” and searching inwardly as to what is going wrong — and why.

But despite the scoreboard similarities, he’s divided the Broncos and Chiefs vanquishings into separate buckets. The former was a result of overconfidence, Prescott admitted, while the latter stemmed from unpreparedness. In both instances, teaching tools for a squad with Super Bowl aspirations.