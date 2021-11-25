Dak Prescott Has Awkward Exchange with Cowboys Reporter

A cringe-worthy moment occurred during Dak Prescott’s weekly availability with Dallas Cowboys media.
As told by The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Wednesday, November 24, one day before the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders:
Dak Prescott is doing a conference call with local reporters today instead of his usual in-person press conference because of the short week. Reporter jokingly asked if he was getting a surgery.
To which the $160 million quarterback — 13 months removed from an emergency ankle operation that initially threatened his career — responded:
“No what? Hell no. Don’t put that into the air,” Prescott said, via Machota.
Awk-ward.
Although “everything’s fine,” physically or otherwise, Prescott nonetheless had to explain why he conducted his press conference virtually rather than face-to-face. The real reason is much less nefarious than speculated.
“Just a short week. Busy guy. I go and see my PT after the stuff that we do there and getting a haircut right now … Just a busy week,” Prescott assured, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Prescott Diagnoses Recent Ls
Following a blistering-hot start to the 2021 season, the Cowboys have now lost two of their last three games: a blowout of the Atlanta Falcons sandwiched between defeats to Denver and Kansas City. The skid has left Prescott “p***** off” and searching inwardly as to what is going wrong — and why.
But despite the scoreboard similarities, he’s divided the Broncos and Chiefs vanquishings into separate buckets. The former was a result of overconfidence, Prescott admitted, while the latter stemmed from unpreparedness. In both instances, teaching tools for a squad with Super Bowl aspirations.
“I don’t necessarily think the Denver game was about the physicality, more than we actually just thought we were going to walk into that game, and I think that was a result of it – just thinking that was going to be an easy game and we’ll walk in and beat them,” he said Wednesday, per the Cowboys’ official website. “The Kansas City game, I think we just got punched in the mouth on every aspect of the offense, and we just didn’t respond. I see those games as two different ways that it turned out.”
Prescott Hints at Lamb Playing on Turkey Day
Three days after sustaining a concussion, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is trending upward and may be active Thursday versus Las Vegas. Prescott revealed that Lamb was a full participant in the non-padded portion of Wednesday’s practice, looking “great” and doing “everything” asked of him.
“I don’t think we have any limitations going into the game with him,” Prescott added, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Lamb remains in the NFL concussion protocol and must receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist before returning to action. He’s officially listed as questionable on the final Week 12 injury report.
If Lamb cannot go, Cedrick Wilson will start opposite Michael Gallup at WR, with Noah Brown and Malik Turner also seeing an uptick in snaps. Amari Cooper (COVID-19) was previously ruled out for the Turkey Day tilt.
