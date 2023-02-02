Cowboys Make Major Announcement on Dak Prescott’s Future

The Dallas Cowboys could be shifting things around quite a bit this offseason, and that could include moves involving quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott’s contract is going to be an important talking point of the 2023 offseason, and the Cowboys are already speaking on their intentions.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl on February 1 about the team’s willingness to extend Prescott’s contract in order to keep his cap hit down, according to Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com.

“Both Jerry [Jones] and Stephen sounded as optimistic as ever with Prescott’s progress and his ability to lead,” Eatman wrote. “When asked if the Cowboys would be interested in contract talks with the quarterback again, which would include an extension that would lower his cap charge but keep him in the plans for years to come, Stephen said, ‘Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully, the next 10 years. You say that’s a long time because he’s already played six or seven, but I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself, and he’s driven to be great. And we fully expect him to be here for 10 years.'”

Considering Prescott’s latest performance for the Cowboys, it’s understandable if fans are wary about committing even more time to the 29-year-old quarterback. However, Dallas is somewhat locked in for the near future either way.

Prescott’s Current Contract

With $89 million in guaranteed money on Prescott’s contract, the Cowboys pretty much have no choice but to keep him for the next 2-3 seasons. Spotrac states that he is a $49.3 million cap hit in 2023, which will reduce the guaranteed number significantly.

However, his contract is currently structured so that the 2024 season only counts for $18.1 million in guaranteed money, leaving $21.8 million in dead cap heading into 2025. Essentially, Dallas will have to pay a major price at any point between now and 2026 if they change their mind and want to move on from Prescott.

But Jones’ recent comments make it clear that’s not the current plan. Instead, Dallas would prefer to spread the money out over more years to lower his cap hit for 2023, allowing the Cowboys to add more talent and improve the squad.

It’s a double-edged sword: on the one hand, Dallas is in a position to take the next competitive step, and restructuring deals like Dak’s is how they can free up money to do so. On the other hand, the Cowboys would be fully committing to a quarterback who has yet to take them to a NFC Championship game.

Cowboys ‘Committed’ to Adding New QB

While Prescott may be getting an extension or a restructure, that doesn’t mean new blood isn’t entering the quarterback group in Dallas. On the same day his son, Stephen, talked about Dak’s future, Jerry Jones spoke on the plan to draft a QB in this year’s draft according to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback,” Watkins said. “He said he should have committed to drafting one every year years ago.”

Dallas’ handling of backup QB Cooper Rush was always going to be interesting, as the quarterback received considerable praise for his five starts early on in the season.

Drafting a quarterback isn’t a commitment to moving on from Rush, but it certainly makes his place in the team a question mark heading into this spring.