Cowboys Hall of Famer Sounds Off on DAL QB Controversy: ‘Do We Put Dak Back In?’

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in an interesting position at quarterback, as backup QB Cooper Rush has led the team to four straight wins.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured thumb during Week 1 of the season, and things looked dire after a non-competitive 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Dallas has bounced back with Rush to a 4-1 record after Week 5.

Now, former Cowboys QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman believes that the team will have to seriously start asking if Prescott should return to the starting lineup once he’s healthy.

“If the [Cowboys win Sunday,] you start asking the question, ‘Do we put Dak back in?’ Considering what they’ve been able to do and how they’ve been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer,” Aikman said to 96.7 The Ticket, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The Cowboys have stated that they are dedicated to Prescott and that he will be the starter when he returns, but the buzz around Rush only grows with each win. Considering Dallas is playing the only undefeated team in the NFL on Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles, that conversation will grow louder.

Prescott Frustrated About Return Time

As one would guess, Prescott has been wanting to come back as soon as possible. This week, Prescott did throw in practice on October 12 for the first time since the injury.

While the Cowboys QB could be ready for Sunday in time, Dallas has already committed to starting Rush against the Eagles. As Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi covered, Prescott admits that the process is frustrating.

“I understand the process,” Prescott said. “The week can be frustrating. But game day, I’m excited for my brothers. Excited to watch them go and do my part and supporting. The week is the frustrating part. Game plan, going through it. Something you are used to doing.”

Rush playing well allows the QBs to take their time with Prescott’s return, which is definitely a good thing. Prescott likely appreciates it too, but he clearly is eager to return to the field sooner rather than later.

Aikman Knows What Cowboys QB is Going Through

Part of Aikman’s interview with 96.7 The Ticket involved him relating to what Prescott is going through. The three-time Super Bowl champ was injured during the 1991 season, and then-head coach Jimmy Johnson stuck with backup Steve Beuerlein that season even after Aikman’s recovery.

“I went through this back in 1991, when Steve Beuerlein came in and won the five games of the regular season and I was ready to play. Jimmy stayed with Steve in the postseason, and I wasn’t happy about it.”

Aikman concluded his response by saying that Prescott is the “quarterback of this franchise” and that the team is “better” with Dak as the QB, but that the Cowboys are clearly playing well with Rush.

Win or loss on Sunday, it seems like Prescott will take over the job again. But another victory only adds fuel to Rush’s fire.