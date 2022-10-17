Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott Send Conflicting Messages in New Injury Updates

The Dallas Cowboys have lost for the first time with Cooper Rush as a starting quarterback, which means the return of Dak Prescott is more relevant than ever.

Dallas fell to a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as Rush threw three interceptions and dropped his first loss as a starter after going 5-0 and winning four straight games this year.

Despite the wins, the plan has always been for Prescott to return, it was just a matter of when. Now, the quarterback and the Cowboys are sending mixed signals ahead of the team’s Week 7 clash against the Detroit Lions.

After the Cowboys’ loss, Prescott said he felt great during his pregame throwing and was then asked if he was planning to play against Detroit. The answer is yes.

“Dak Prescott on whether he’ll be back this coming week for the #Cowboys against the #Lions: ‘Yeah, sure, that’s my plan.'” NFL media insider Mike Garafolo Tweeted on October 16.

While Prescott’s positive response generated a good amount of buzz, Dallas’ CEO Stephen Jones’ response may make fans temper their expectations for Week 7.

Cowboys Not Committed to Prescott Against Lions

Prescott fractured his thumb in the Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the recovery time after his injury was expected to be anywhere from four-to-six weeks. With the Eagles game marking the fifth game missed since the injury happened, Prescott is nearing the end of his worst-case recovery timeline.

But Jones and the Cowboys are jumping the gun and rushing the QB back. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones explained that Rush could very much be the starter against Detroit.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked on @1053thefan if last night was Cooper Rush’s last start: ‘That still remains to be seen. … We’ll see what the week brings. See if (Dak Prescott) is able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there.'” Machota Tweeted on October 17.

Rush rattling off four consecutive wins put no extra pressure on the Cowboys or Prescott to return before he was ready, but a loss to the now 6-0 Eagles does make the race for the NFC East division title a more difficult challenge.

Prescott Returns as Dallas Makes Pace for Playoffs

Going 4-2 without the starting QB for the majority of that stretch is a tremendous result for Dallas, but there are still 11 games left in the season and two teams in front of the Cowboys in the division.

A win over the Cowboys means that Philadelphia is now 2-0 in the NFC East, 5-0 in the NFC, and on the fast track to a division title and a bye week in the playoffs. While Dallas remains in the hunt at 4-2 and two games back, the New York Giants are the ones directly behind the Eagles at 5-1.

Like the Cowboys’ success with Rush, the Giants’ success with Daniel Jones has been a surprise this season. But after a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, New York looks like a legitimate competitor heading into the middle of the season.

If anything, Dallas may need help from the Giants and the last place Washington Commanders to catch the Eagles. Philadelphia plays both team once before the Cowboys next play the Eagles, which will arrive very late in the season on Christmas Eve.