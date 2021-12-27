Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Natalie Go Viral With Wild Xmas Outfits [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys fans may be asking Dak Prescott to dress like a reindeer more often given his performance against the Washington Football Team. Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett went viral after she posted a Christmas photo on Instagram of the two decked out in reindeer onesies and their French bulldog even got in on the action with a Christmas hat.

“Santa and his reindeer🎅🏼🤍,” Buffett noted in the Christmas caption.

Prescott added his own holiday greeting in the comments section of the photo.

“Merry Christmas from our Sleigh ♥️,” Prescott said.

Here is a look at the holiday photo that has the internet buzzing.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Dak on Reindeer Outfit: ‘It Wasn’t My Idea But the Girlfriend Wanted to Wear It’

One day after playing reindeer, Prescott was lights out against Washington throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns while completing more than 71% of his passes in the Cowboys’ blowout win. Prescott admitted the holiday attire was not his idea but the outfit grew on him. So much so that he even wore the costume to the Cowboys facility.

“Yeah, it wasn’t my idea but the girlfriend wanted to wear it so I wore it, and I actually wore it to the facility,” Prescott noted during his December 26 press conference. “Once I put it on, it felt good. So, I just kept it on. That was my Christmas Day outfit and yeah, I mean, just blessed. Blessed to be able to have the Christmas that I did.

“Spend time with family, friends, my brother, my father and obviously practice on Christmas is also another blessing and just being able to come out and play this game. I’m just very grateful and thankful for the holiday season.”

Prescott’s brother Jace Prescott died on April 23, 2020, and it was Buffett that helped him get through his death. During an August 2020 interview with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, Prescott revealed a note that he had previously only shown to Buffett.

“Dak Prescott rises from the wooden table in his kitchen,” Bishop detailed. “It’s June, and he’s standing at a pivot point—far enough past the worst stretch to look back but not that removed, either. He strolls down the hallway to his office, returning with a single sheet of notebook paper that he saved for more than a year but has shown only to his girlfriend. The words are blue, the handwriting tidy. He holds the paper delicately by the top corners.

‘Jace MacKenzie Prescott

A Life Taken to Save Millions

You’ll never be forgotten for one second.

-Why didn’t you ask me for help?

-Did you tell someone how bad you hurting?

-Do you know how many people you affected?

-Do you know you’re adored, admired, loved?’

Buffett Calls Prescott Her ‘Cowboy, Travel Buddy, Doggy Daddy & Best Friend’

Whether it is cheering on the Cowboys or sending an encouraging note, Prescott is a frequent subject of Buffett’s social media posts. Buffett sent Prescott a heartfelt Instagram message on his birthday, calling the quarterback “my cowboy, travel buddy, doggy daddy, and best friend.”

“Happy birthday my love!🎂” Buffett posted on July 29 along with a photo of the couple. “So proud of everything you’ve accomplished and overcome this past year. I love sharing this crazy life with you and know you’re going to do amazing things in your 28th year! My cowboy, travel buddy, doggy daddy, and best friend.. I love you! 💞”