Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Guarantee After Squeaking by Texans

A pair of interceptions from Dak Prescott nearly cost the Dallas Cowboys a win on Sunday against the one-win Houston Texans, which he promised to put behind him after the close call.

The Cowboys defense stuffed the Texans at the goal line after a late interception from Prescott, who turned around an engineered a 98-yard game-winning drive late in the 27-23 victory.

The Cowboys weren’t as lucky earlier in the game, when a Prescott pick was turned into a touchdown before the half by the Texans.

”It’s frustrating, very frustrating. We’ve got to find a way, I’ve got to find a way to take better care of the football,” Prescott said after the game. “Tonight I tried to throw one in too tight a window — I don’t know if Noah (Brown) even saw it — and then on the other my arm was hit. I’m not going to not be aggressive, but I’ve damn sure got to be smarter and weigh the risk vs. reward in a split second.’’

The Cowboys are 5-1 since Prescott’s return but he’s tossed 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions this season. He promised to clean his play up with the Cowboys eyeing a deep postseason run.

“S**t, yeah I’m for damn sure not happy about that. Not something I’ve ever been okay with and will never be okay with,” Prescott said. “I promise y’all I’ll clean that up.”

Prescott Comes Through on Game-Winning Drive

Interceptions aside, when it came to winning time, Prescott came through when it mattered most. The Cowboys went 98 yards in 11 plays, capped by Ezekiel Elliott plunging into the end zone for the lead.

“I told them we’re going to win this game,” Prescott said. “Honestly, I said it after the interception. Just having faith and trusting the defense knowing that those guys were going to go out there and make a play, and then once they did that. It’s something that I always remind the guys don’t blink and none of those guys did.”

CeeDee Lamb didn’t have a big night — with just five catches for 33 yards — but he had full confidence in Prescott down the stretch.

“Our backs against the wall is nothing new to us,” Lamb said. “Dak is very comfortable in those situations and he knows how to lead. He understands the other ten guys are going to follow and we’re going to handle [our jobs].”

Cowboys Survive Scare After Being Massive Favorite

The Cowboys were a massive 17-point favorite against the Texans but were neck an neck with their in-state opponent for most of the afternoon. It certainly wasn’t pretty but it’ll go down as a win for the Cowboys.

“I think anytime you can live through that and have a positive result, you’re better for it,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said.

Prescott had a similar sentiment on the narrow victory, which he thinks will be more useful than some of the team’s blowout wins this season.

“This will serve us more than I think the Minnesota game or even the way we finished the last game when it comes down to it because we’re going to play some tough games as we get going,” Prescott said. “You got to play games like [this], one-score games here in the back end against our division or whether it be the playoffs. Just for us to have that confidence and trust in one another and continue to tighten our bond is something that we’re going to need.”

The Cowboys will head to Jacksonville next week to take on the Jaguars — a team that is coming off a big 36-22 win against the Titans.