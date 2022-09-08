Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sounds Off on Being Added to Injury Report

Don’t worry Dallas Cowboys fans — Dak Prescott is just fine despite being added to the injury report on Thursday ahead of the team’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott was officially listed as a “limited” participant in practice but it was more about his shoes than his body. He was trying to work in a pair of Jordan 11s after wearing Jordan 1s during training camp and the new shoes caused some discomfort.

“Switched shoes today and that probably wasn’t the best idea,” Prescott told reporters after practice. “So there you go, I’m good to go. I promise you. … It was a shoe [issue]. I was limited, but I’m good to go.

“I promise you, I’m great. It’s a bionic ankle so we’re fine.”

The NFL is strict when it comes to reporting injuries and missed practice time, so Prescott was just making sure he met all the standards while also letting Cowboys’ nation know he’ll be just fine.

“Something may come up in the [injury] report but you know that’s this league, and if you don’t report a hangnail you’ll get suspended – or fined – but I feel great,” said. “I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a long time. It’s not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. I’m honestly just excited and ready for Sunday to get here.”

The designation caused some concern due to Prescott having suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle in 2020. He lost the majority of that season to injury but bounced back last year, setting the team record for touchdown passes in a season with 37.

Prescott Eager to Take on Tom Brady, Bucs

Prescott gets to go toe-to-toe with Tom Brady for the opener, an opportunity he’s looking forward to. Brady — a seven-time Super Bowl winner — is back for his 23rd season and his Bucs are expected to be among the top contenders in the NFC.

“You definitely have to embrace it,” Prescott said. “A guy whose resume speaks for itself, who shows up at his age and is still better than most who do this. The greatest to do this, honestly, to play this position.”

Another Cowboys player embracing the matchup is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who appreciates Brady’s legendary resume but is ready to see him on the sideline.

“We got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long and he keeps coming back,” Parsons said. “It’s a blessing to still be able to play him and just goes to his work ethic and the time he puts in the game that his body can withstand this long.”

Prescott Embracing Challenge With New Personnel

The Cowboys head into the matchup with the Bucs looking a bit different on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line will be the most unproven group Prescott has played behind in his career, with rookie Tyler Smith slated to start at left tackle in place of injured eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith.

“Y’all hadn’t seen me as a rookie, either,” Prescott said earlier this month. “So the same little fog or whatever you want to say was going around when I was a rookie, and I know what I went and did. That’s why I say I love it. Keep writing. Keep talking. We’re for it. But we know what we have. We know who we are and what we’re going to do.”

Prescott will also be throwing to some green pass-catchers, with the group behind top target CeeDee Lamb catching just 39 NFL passes for 425 yards and no touchdowns. It highlights a need for Michael Gallup to return to the lineup, which head coach Mike McCarthy hinted could be sooner than later. Gallup previously ruled himself out of Week 1.