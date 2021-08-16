Team Hiding Major Injury to Dak Prescott, Says Ex-Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys have consistently downplayed the severity of Dak Prescott’s injury but not everyone is buying what the team is selling when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Legendary Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin believes there is “something bigger going on” with Prescott’s shoulder than what the team has relayed.

“I told you a couple of weeks ago, I said, ‘I’m worried about what I’m seeing with Dak’s shoulder,'” the former wideout explained on The Michael Irvin Podcast. “I’ve been watching on TV when I was there at camp, and he was throwing the ball back to the guy that was snapping it to him with his left hand. He was only taking snaps, wouldn’t even raise the right hand to throw the ball two yards. I was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no.’ There’s something bigger going on here that they’re not telling us.”

Irvin Suspects Prescott’s Injury Is More Major Than Minor

Irvin emphasized that the Cowboys have told him Prescott’s injury is minor, but he believes the quarterback’s shoulder is more serious than the team has detailed. The Hall-of-Fame receiver also noted that Hard Knocks being with the Cowboys during the preseason adds even more scrutiny on Prescott’s injury.

“The worst thing in the world, right now, is to have everybody in camp saying, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna have to play this season without Dak, or we’re going to have to miss a considerable amount of time without Dak,'” Irvin added. “So, I’m explaining them in saying, ‘No, no, no, it’s minor. It’s minor.’ Even if it’s more major than it is the minor that they’ve shown. You don’t stay out this long with something this minor at that position when you had all of last year off. So, you know it’s a major-minor, it’s a major-minor, and Hard Knocks being there is the worst time because you can’t keep s*** a secret if Hard Knocks is there.”

The Cowboys Received ‘Good News’ From Prescott’s Second MRI

The Cowboys have maintained optimism since Prescott was first sidelined in training camp with the shoulder injury. The team revealed that Prescott received “favorable” news from the quarterback’s second MRI.

“The Cowboys didn’t wait long after returning home to Dallas to check on their starting quarterback and his right shoulder strain,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman detailed. “As expected, Dak Prescott received an MRI on Saturday and the results were favorable, showing what the team had hoped all along – their franchise quarterback is healing and remains on schedule to play the season opener against the Bucs on Sept. 9.”

The buzz surrounding Prescott has been a tentative target date of August 21st for the quarterback to potentially play a limited number of snaps against the Texans. It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will clear Prescott to suit up in the team’s third preseason matchup. Prescott noted the game he is targeting is Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

“I think that’s because people that know me, the people who know the competitor I am, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure I’m out there,” Prescott noted, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “But as I’ve said, this is something we want to nip in the bud and not let continue to linger. And I think the best way we do that is stay on the pace that I am and progress through it the right way, and once Sept. 9 comes I’ll play that game [vs. Buccaneeers] and move forward without ever thinking about this again.”