Cowboys Give Concerning Update on Dak Prescott Injury & Playing Status

Dak Prescott sustained another injury scare as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback exited the team’s season opener with a hand injury. After the Cowboys’ loss to the Bucs, owner Jerry Jones revealed that Prescott will miss “several weeks” and his thumb injury will require surgery.

Prescott’s throwing hand was hit by Buccaneers defender Shaq Barrett, and the quarterback quickly headed back to the locker room for further evaluation after briefly being treated on the sideline by the medical staff.

Cooper Rush is the Cowboys backup quarterback and is expected to lead the Dallas offense during Prescott’s absence. The Cowboys also have Will Grier on the team’s practice squad. Dallas previously released Rush and Grier but were able to re-sign both quarterbacks prior to the start of the season.

Prescott and the Cowboys offense struggled mightily against the Bucs as the team failed to score a touchdown. The Cowboys quarterback completed 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards and an interception. NBC Sports’ Melissa Starks reported that Prescott headed to the locker room to get X-rays on his injured hand.

“Dak Prescott pulled himself from the game, was evaluated on the sideline and departed for the locker room after taking two hits to his right hand while following through on throws,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe detailed on Twitter.

Here is a look at the play where Prescott sustained the injury.

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

Prescott Was Listed on the Week 1 Injury Report With an Ankle Injury

The latest incident comes days after Prescott was listed on the injury report for his surgically repaired ankle. Prescott attempted to dismiss the injury citing his decision to change cleats, but FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported there was initially a real fear about the star quarterback’s status.

“Oh, they got a scare,” Glazer detailed on the September 11 edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” “They tried to just play it off. They got scared there on Thursday because at the start of practice it felt like something popped down there in his foot.

“They took him off to X-ray him. While he was gone, oh yeah, there was a lot of people in [Dallas] holding their breath. But X-rays were negative, it seemed like he just popped some scar tissue. They brought him out yesterday, they ran him fully. He is fully good to go. They can exhale.”

To Prescott’s credit, the quarterback was absent from the team’s final injury report indicating there is not a serious concern about his ankle. Now, the Cowboys have another injury scare on their hands W after a dreadful start to the season.