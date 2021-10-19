Cowboys Reveal Return Timeline for Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are “optimistic” that Dak Prescott will not miss any time with his recent injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy admitted there was a “variance in timelines” with his calf strain. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 7 giving Prescott extra time to recover before the team’s next game against the Vikings on October 31.

“Dak had an MRI this morning, he has a calf strain,” McCarthy detailed during his October 18 press conference. “We’re gonna take this week for rest and rehab. They’re gonna re-evaluate Monday [after the bye] and just the words from [athletic trainer Jim Maurer], we’re optimistic for Minnesota. But I think, like any calf strain, especially this early, this close to the injury, there is variance of timelines but we’re optimistic for Minnesota.”

The Cowboys Are Hopeful Prescott Will Not Miss Any Games

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys are optimistic that Prescott will not miss any time with the calf injury. Prescott sustained the injury on the final play during the team’s win over the Patriots.

“From NFL Now: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had expressed confidence he would be ready after the bye and his calf was nothing to worry about,” Rapoport detailed on Twitter. “After tests, source said it’s looking good. Should be OK.”

Prescott Noted He Could Have Played Through the Injury

Prescott showed up to his postgame press conference with a walking boot, but the Cowboys quarterback tried to downplay the injury. He emphasized that he would have been able to continue playing with the injury if there was time remaining in the game.

“Yeah, I was like, no way, life keeps throwing punches and I’m gonna keep throwing them back,” Prescott noted during postgame press conference on October 18. “Yeah, I mean, it’s part of this game, it’s a physical game we play. As I said, I’ll be fine, I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team, and as I said, I feel good.

“Obviously, this is [a] precaution, but yeah just more so thinking about the [game-winning] touchdown, it doesn’t hurt as bad. Obviously, when you score and you win the game, so all that’s a plus and credit to CeeDee [Lamb] right there and just the play call for us to get in that moment and to be able to go score and capitalize on that great call by Kellen [Moore].”

Rush Would Be the Cowboys Starting QB If Prescott Misses Time

While the Cowboys have expressed optimism, there is a reason to wonder what the team will do if Prescott is forced to miss time. The team named Cooper Rush the backup quarterback after releasing Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci prior to Week 1.

Dallas re-signed DiNucci to the team’s practice squad and have Will Grier on the unit as well. The Cowboys have repeatedly expressed confidence in their depth behind Prescott, but the franchise quarterback’s current injury could put this to the test.