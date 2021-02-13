Dak Prescott Posts Cryptic Message About Future With Cowboys

While everyone speculates about Dak Prescott’s future, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback made it clear what his intentions are moving forward. Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin posted a photo of himself and Prescott from last season on Instagram with an important question for the Cowboys quarterback.

“@_4dak , wanna run it back in a few months?” Jarwin asked tagging Prescott.

Prescott responded emphatically by reposting Jarwin’s message to his Instagram Story. The Cowboys quarterback made it clear he has no plans to be anywhere but Dallas next season.

“That’s the only way I see it,” Prescott noted.

Jarwin’s post was also greeted with strong reactions from several other Cowboys players. Fellow tight end Dalton Schultz responded with, “yeah boi,” while receiver CeeDee Lamb gave an emphatic, “hell yes.”

Here is a look at the side-by-side Instagram posts from the Cowboys’ teammates.



Here is Jarwin’s original Instagram post that prompted Prescott’s response.

The Cowboys & Prescott Are Not Close to an Extension

There is still time for things to change but early indications are the Cowboys and Prescott are not close to a long-term extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys could use the franchise tag on Prescott for the second straight season.

“The Cowboys and Dak Prescott still are not close on a new deal to keep the star quarterback in Dallas long-term, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” ESPN detailed. “The Cowboys and Prescott were prohibited from negotiating a new deal during the season, but the sides were allowed to resume contract talks once Dallas’ disappointing season ended. Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas. But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done.”

Critics could point to Prescott’s post as only committal to playing for next season and does not address his long-term future. Despite all the drama surrounding the negotiations, it is hard to imagine the two sides do not eventually find a solution.

Lamb on Prescott’s Future: ‘I Do Plan on Seeing Him With Us Next Year & for the Long Haul’

Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle, but all signs point to the quarterback making a full recovery by the time the 2021 season begins. During a Super Bowl week interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football , Lamb provided a positive update on Prescott’s injury and added that he expects the quarterback to remain in Dallas.

“He’s definitely doing great,” Lamb noted. “Obviously, you hate to see him go down in Week 5, I want to say, the New York Giants. I’m keeping tabs with him. I pull up into his house every now and then, you know and kick it. It’s great to see him walking again, obviously. To see him go down, it was tough for us to see, but God gives his toughest challenges to his strongest soldiers. We trust that Dak is going to take it into consideration and use this as fuel for next year. As far as for the future, I do plan on seeing him with us next year and for the long haul.”

