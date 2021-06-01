Dak Prescott Eyes Major Change for Upcoming Season: Report

Dak Prescott could be wearing a new brand of cleats when the Dallas Cowboys season kicks off this fall. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported Prescott is looking to leave Adidas and sign a new apparel deal with Jordan Brand.

“Many are asking me if Dak Prescott has severed ties with Adidas — seeing as he’s wearing Jordan’s at Cowboys OTAs,” Walker detailed on Twitter. “A source tells me he’s still ‘officially’ with Adidas, but also tells me to put a pin in that. 👀 Initiate #CleatWatch2021. More: There’s a fairly good chance Dak Prescott moves over to Jordan brand, but it’s not guaranteed yet. Holdup appears to be what I noted above — existing contract w/ Adidas. What is certain though, I’m told, is that Prescott definitely wants to make the … jump. And that, additionally, Nike/Jordan is ALL ears. So stay tuned to see how this ends.”

Prescott teaming up with Michael Jordan would add to an eventful offseason for the Cowboys quarterback. The Dallas star has been with Adidas since he started his NFL career.

“Man, Adidas is great just all around,” Prescott told NiceKicks.com in a 2017 interview. “I love wearing the gear. To me, their street fashion is better than any brand out there. Getting to wear the Yeezys on the field and getting all the Yeezys sent to me is just great.”

As Walker pointed out, Prescott posted an Instagram photo of himself wearing Jordan cleats during OTAs.

Prescott Recently Became a Part-Owner of Walk-On’s Sports Bar

Back in May, Prescott revealed he now has a 20% ownership stake in the Walk-On’s sports bar franchise, per CNBC. The news came just months after Prescott inked a new four-year, $160 million contract extension.

“I grew up going to some Walk-On’s,” Prescott told CNBC. “We had a Walk-On right there in Bossier City. On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there.”

In addition to Adidas and Walk-On’s, Prescott’s endorsement deals include partnerships with Beats by Dre and Pepsi. Prescott noted he wants his business agreements to have a personal connection rather than something that is simply a cash grab.

“I wouldn’t say that there is one avenue that I want to just dive into more than the others,” Prescott added. “I’m a very open guy, so I’m open to learning about new things, new investments. Whatever it is, it has to be genuine and something I care about; something I would buy and not just some cash cow.”

Prescott Described Himself as ‘Pretty Much Full Go’

Most Cowboys fans are more concerned about what’s going on inside Prescott’s cleats as the quarterback is coming off a season-ending ankle injury. Prescott recently described himself as “pretty much full go” as he takes part in the Cowboys OTA practices.

“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily limited,” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think we’re just being cautious and being smart in the fact of I’m not doing things when there’s a pass rush or guys potentially falling at the legs or something of that nature. But as far as saying I can’t do drills or I can’t do something, I’m pretty much full go.”