Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message to Eagles After Win

If the Dallas Cowboys see the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason, Dak Prescott likes his team’s chances.

Prescott and the Cowboys were able to fend off the NFC-leading Eagles 40-34 on Saturday, with Prescott helping spark a fourth-quarter comeback.

The teams split the season series 1-1, with the Eagles winning the first matchup 26-17 back on October 16. However, both matchups happened with quarterbacks missing — Prescott sitting out the first game and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts missing Saturday’s game.

Both teams have already punched their ticket to the postseason and there’s a possibility that the two teams could see each other in the Divisional Round. If that happens, Prescott isn’t worried.

“Very confident,” Prescott said of the potential matchup.

With the win, the Cowboys are still in the running for the NFC East crown, although they’ll need to win out and the Eagles would have to lose their final two games.

“Hey, if they go and help us out and drop a couple games, hell yeah, we’re gonna take the title,” Prescott said. “That’s awesome. But all we can do is continue to win out.”

Prescott Bounces Back From Costly Interception

Interceptions have been the bugaboo for Prescott and he tossed a costly one early against the Eagles. Philly defensive end Josh Sweat snagged a pass from Prescott and returned it 42 yards for a score to give the Eagles an early 10-0 edge.

“I was chasing him down thinking, ‘is this really happening again,’” Prescott said. “I don’t know if he’s ever had an easier interception and return.”

But Prescott bounced back nicely from the mistake, completing 27 of 35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran it six times for 41 yards in the win.

“He eats adversity for lunch,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s on a unique swing. He’s played lights out, but his one critical play has been key for (the opponent). He just needs to keep firing.”

Prescott has tossed 12 interceptions this season and has thrown at least one in each of his last five games.

Jerry Jones Impressed With Cowboys After Win

The Cowboys bounced back nicely from a tough win on the road in Jacksonville last week, moving their record to 11-4.

“I’m more impressed with this team than I thought I would be before we played Philadelphia,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after the game. “And I’m more impressed than I’ve been at any other time this year.”

A nice part of the victory was the contribution of newcomer T.Y. Hilton, who caught a 52-yard bomb from Prescott on a wild third-and-30 play. The Cowboys signed Hilton on December 12, adding the former Colts Pro Bowler to an already talented wide receiver corps.

“I told y’all all week if you just go stand there and try to get in my face then you’re crazy, I’m gonna run past you and that’s exactly what happened,” Hilton said. “I can still play. If you don’t think I can play, then that’s on you. I can still get open. I don’t have to be fast. I can be slow. I can still get open. But I’m still fast. Double [CeeDee Lamb] and leave me, whatever you choose, you’re in trouble.”

The Cowboys face the slumping Titans next week and will see the Commanders to close out the season.