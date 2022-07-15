Ex-Cowboys Star Calls Dak Prescott the ‘Most Overrated’ Player in NFL

A former New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys defensive end is coming after current Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in his latest on-air ranking.

Most Cowboys fans don’t need an introduction to Chris Canty, current ESPN analyst and former Cowboys pass-rusher. Canty spent 11 seasons in the NFL, the first four of which were in Dallas. He then joined the Giants for four seasons, earning a ring as part of the roster that won Super Bowl XLVI.

Now, Canty utilizes his football knowledge on ESPN, and his latest work comes after Prescott. On July 15, the former NFL defender released a list of the “Top 5 Most Overrated Players” in the league, and Prescott takes the No. 1 spot.

.@ChrisCanty99 ranks his top-five most overrated players in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/cDB4GsyaKm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2022

The full list is:

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffery New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Los Angeles Chargers LB Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers DB Derwin James

Part of the reason why the list is interesting is the prominence of Prescott and Barkley, players for Canty’s former teams. Obviously, this list was made to engineer debate amongst NFL fans and there is no shortage of Cowboys supporters making their voice heard.

NFL Fans Sound Off

As one might expect, fans of the Cowboys, Panthers, Giants and Chargers were the most prominent voices in response. Many of the fans have pointed out that most, if not every name on the list has dealt with injuries in recent seasons.

“A lot of these down on injuries. Cool list bro,” @StevenC1089 replied.

Cowboys fan @Jvis92 echoed that sentiment, both calling out the additions of McCaffery and Barkley and referencing Prescott’s regular-season performance in 2021 after his recovery.

“Let me get this straight. Two rbs who can’t stay healthy. Okay cool. A guy who broke his ankle in 2 and came back and went 37/11 with 4200 yards? Overrated. Got it. Slow day in July,” the fan wrote.

Let me get this straight. Two rbs who can’t stay healthy. Okay cool. A guy who broke his ankle in 2 and came back and went 37/11 with 4200 yards? Overrated. Got it. Slow day in July. — Jonathan visciano (@Jvis92) July 15, 2022

@G_Hall72 tweeted at Canty directly to ask about his relationship with Jerry Jones, and if that influences the way he talks about Dallas.

“@ChrisCanty99 what did Jerry Jones do to you,” what did Jerry Jones do to you,” the fan starts . “bcuz [sic] you truly have an axe to grind when it comes to your former team & the players on it. As far as your list how is McCaffery & Mack on this list, is it bcuz of their injuries bcuz [sic] their production is not overrated when they play?”

Prescott Cracks Top-10 QB List

While Canty may be making his case about why Prescott is overrated, an ESPN survey of NFL staff, players and coaches is making a different case: Prescott is a Top-10 QB in the league.

Prescott cracked the list at the No. 10 spot, which was good enough to be the No. 4 NFC quarterback. No quarterbacks from the NFC East made the cut.

Here’s the Top 10 in full: