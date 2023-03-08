Dak Prescott Sends Message to Cowboys on Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have been open about the potential for the team to explore a contract extension with Dak Prescott this offseason. Prescott still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million contract, but Dallas may need to consider reworking the quarterback’s deal in order to create cap space.

The Cowboys could look to restructure Prescott’s contract without adding more years to the life of the deal, but the more likely scenario is the two parties agreeing to an extension. Prescott made it clear that he plans to only play for the Cowboys during his career and admitted he is “looking forward to an extension.”

“100% I’m excited, yeah, to be a Dallas Cowboy, as I said. Always dreamed of [being] here, now that I’m here I don’t expect to play for any other team and now it’s just about winning,” Prescott told Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins during a March 7, 2023 interview. “So, just trying to get that done and just to hear, obviously as you say, the front office [talk about an extension]. Looking forward to an extension, so when that time comes it will happen. I’m with Stephen [Jones] on it may just happen over night. But when it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott Extension: ‘We’ll Wake Up One Day & It’ll Be Done’

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones indicated the front office has not started the process of discussing an extension with Prescott’s agent Todd France. Jones added that “we’ll wake up one day and it’ll be done.”

“No, we haven’t [began extension talks with Prescott],” Jones told reporters on February 28. “…I don’t know. I bet there’s not going to be a lot said about it. We’ll wake up one day and it’ll be done.”

It remains to be seen what a new deal with Prescott would look like, but quarterback contracts are not getting any cheaper. Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $175.9 million deal, which would represent more than a $15 million raise for the Cowboys quarterback.

Jerry Jones Cited Dak Prescott’s Salary as a Challenge for Building a Roster

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has continued to sing Prescott’s praises during the offseason as the team has reaffirmed their commitment to the quarterback moving forward. Yet, Jones also made pointed comments during the NFL Combine about the challenges the front office faces of building a competitive roster given Prescott’s high salary.

“We want to get all the help around (Dak), but when you have a competitive paid QB, you’re not gonna be able to get the most skill around him,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You’re gonna have to pick your spots. It’ll be hard to get to a supporting cast the way he had when he started his career.”

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are projected to be more than $24 million under the cap, but some of this space will be used to sign their upcoming draft class as well as the team’s own free agents. The early signs point to the Cowboys committing to Prescott beyond the 2024 season when the quarterback’s deal is slated to expire.