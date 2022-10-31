Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on New Injury Suffered Against Bears

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off an emphatic 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears, but quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered another injury.

Prescott has already missed five weeks of the NFL season so far after he suffered a fractured thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott is 2-0 as the starter since returning, carrying the momentum the team found with backup QB Cooper Rush.

According to Prescott, the new injury is related to a thumb again. Fortunately, it’s on his non-throwing (left) hand and the QB doesn’t seem too bothered by it.

“Just my luck right now. It’s all right,” Prescott said according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We were going down and I guess he stepped on my hand or something. Just scraped right there by the nail. It was just bleeding a lot but it’s not painful.”

Dallas may have gone 4-1 while Rush took over for Prescott, but the Cowboys will want their starting QB on the field. Prescott is dismissing any significance of the thumb issue right now, but it will be something to monitor as they enter practice this upcoming week.

How Prescott Suffered Thumb Injury Against Bears

The Cowboys rushing offense had a monstrous day against Chicago despite running back Ezekiel Elliott being ruled out for the game. While RB Tony Pollard led the way with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Prescott chipped in with 34 yards on the ground and a rushing score of his own.

On Prescott’s biggest run of the day, a 25-yard run in the second quarter, a Bears player stepped on his thumb as he rolled out of bounds. Based on the video shared by Dallas Morning News’ Joey Hayden, it looks like the cleat landed at just the wrong time.

Why Dak Prescott now has a taped up left thumb vs. Bears… Ouch. pic.twitter.com/WUQiBFPhmz — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 30, 2022

Prescott didn’t miss any game time, but he did have his left thumb wrapped at some point in the game. Fortunately, the Cowboys are entering their bye week so Prescott and Dallas’ other players will have time to recover.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones on Team’s First Four Weeks

After a disappointing knockout in the Wild Card round in 2021, the Cowboys entered the 2022 season with something to prove. Head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott have not won a playoff game as part of the organization.

But at 6-2, Dallas looks on the fast track to go to the playoffs to try and fix that issue. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about his feelings on the season so far, he made it clear that the feeling on the team is positive.

“Jerry Jones on the Cowboys being 6-2 entering the bye week: ‘More than satisfied. I’ll take it. I don’t want a do-over.’ Jones would’ve gladly taken 6-2 if offered after Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in Week 1. ‘In a minute, I would’ve walked to Chicago to get it,'” Machota Tweeted on October 30.

Most Cowboys fans will probably agree with Jones’ feelings, although there is a slight caveat: the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the division by 1.5 games at 7-0. That being said, all Dallas can focus on is winning their games.