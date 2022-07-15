Completely Shredded Dak Prescott Sends Message on Cowboys [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has emphasized throughout the offseason that he is in the best shape of his career heading into 2022. This is the time during the summer when this sort of promise gets thrown around by NFL players heading into training camp, but photos from a recent workout show Prescott is likely telling the truth. An image featuring a shirtless Prescott alongside CeeDee Lamb along with several of the Cowboys receivers show the quarterback has been putting in work since Dallas’ disappointing early playoff exit back in January.

“I’m super excited and then obviously just getting out here with having the football [camp with] these kids and they’re asking about teammates and just this season, just makes you even that much more excited,” Prescott told reporters on July 9, 2022 during his youth football camp. “But we’re a couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in, and so it’s time to ramp up and get it going.”

Here is Prescott’s look that has Cowboys fans buzzing.

Dak is in "the best shape of my life," and he's bonding with teammates in Miami. The Musers just want to know how he's going to play. Ears up tomorrow morning at 7:55. https://t.co/lMajogWZ0T pic.twitter.com/VtPMbDQyOS — 96.7 The Ticket (@dfwticket) July 11, 2022

McCarthy on Prescott: ‘You Look at His Body, He’s Clearly Different Than He Was Last Year’

Dak Prescott on getting in some extra offseason work in Miami with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon pic.twitter.com/HRtowNtHIs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 9, 2022

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has even noticed a difference in Prescott during offseason workouts. McCarthy described Prescott as “leaner, more flexible” heading into next season.

“It’s [a healthy offseason] been huge for him,” McCarthy detailed during a June 14 press conference. “It’s been huge for everybody, so I think all the little things that we do, particularly the meetings, the walkthroughs and all that. They’re important obviously but just for him to have no limits has been outstanding, and I think you clearly see it in the way he’s moving this year. You look at his body, he’s clearly different than he was last year. So, he’s had a heck of an offseason.

“…He’s leaner, more flexible and I think just the mechanics. Just being able to really get after the mechanics, there’s no limits on the movement drills, quarterback drills last year. There was a gradual phase of the different type of drills, how we did them. So there was no progression to that this year. He’s been full go since day one.”

Prescott & Some of the Cowboys Offensive Weapons Took a Trip to Miami

The biggest question for the Cowboys is how Prescott’s physical transformation can lead to more success on the field. Prescott spent last offseason rehabbing from multiple ankle surgeries, but this summer the quarterback has been able to prepare for the upcoming season. Just as important has been Prescott’s ability to get more on-field work with his receivers, including a recent trip to Miami.

“Yeah, it was great obviously, just being able to get away and do that,” Prescott explained. “We didn’t get a chance to do it last year, obviously with the injury, but having CeeDee, having Schultz, Sean [McKeon]. I got the rookie [Jalen Tolbert] out there for some reps and then Zeke, obviously.

“It was great just to have that camaraderie but then [to also] go over to Miami, who opened the doors up for us and let us have the facility and put in some great work. Some great work that some of those guys may not have gotten in the back half of the OTAs and stuff.”