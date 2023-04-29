Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Pressed to Push for Blockbuster Trade

Dez Bryant wants quarterback Dak Prescott to push the Dallas Cowboys to make a trade for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cowboys added some pieces to the offense this offseason, including veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. But Bryant thinks Dallas needs more, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles made some big moves during the draft, including a trade for Detroit Lions running back DeAndre Swift.

Bryant tagged Prescott in a tweet, telling him to go to the front office and push for the Hopkins trade to happen.

“I like Deandre Hopkins on the Cowboys because the ball don’t necessarily need to be thrown perfect and I think Dak Ceedee will benefit tremendously with hop on the other side,” Bryant tweeted. “Ceedee hop cooks Gallup is the line up at the wideout position.. OMG… Dak go tell the front office this who you want to throw the ball to… We gotta compete with them Eagles.”

It’s easier said than done. Hopkins is on a massive deal that would need restructuring and the Cardinals have said they don’t expect a trade to happen after shopping the former All-Pro this offseason. There is always the chance he gets cut, which would make the idea much more interesting.

Cowboys Wanted to Bolster Offense With Weapons for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys needed to add some depth to the wide receiver corps this offseason, which they did with the addition of Cooks. He’ll join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as the top three pass-catchers, although the Cowboys could still use some depth.

Lamb said during Super Bowl week that surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott with weapons would be key.

“You gotta surround (the quarterback),” Lamb said during an apperance on the “Around The NFL” podcast . “You go look at the Eagles, and they’ve got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we’ve got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one. You can be so close to the Super Bowl and it can be a deciding factor.”

The Cowboys recently picked up Lamb’s fifth-year option and will continue to investigate a long-term deal for their top receiver. He’s coming off a second consecutive Pro Bowl season and by far his most succesful campaign in the NFL. Lamb caught caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Cowboys Add Pass-Catchers in NFL Draft

The Cowboys did add a few pass-catchers through the draft, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round and adding South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks in the sixth round.

The Cowboys are looking to replace the production of tight end Dalton Schultz, who bolted for the Houston Texans in free agency. They feel good about what Schoonmaker brings to the table and how he can work with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

“I think just being able to line me up in different spots, in line and in the slot, just being the versatile player that I am,” Schoonmaker said on a conference call after he was drafted. “I think I can really add a lot to that room.”

Brooks was the Cowboys final pick in the draft and he comes with some upside, although his college stats don’t pop off the page. He had 33 catches and 504 receiving yards last season with the Gamecocks.