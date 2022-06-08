Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Dalton Schultz’s Holdout

Dak Prescott weighed in on tight end Dalton Schultz’s standoff with the Dallas Cowboys amid the playmaker’s contract negotiations. Prescott is all too familiar with these intense negotiations as the quarterback and the Cowboys were unable to reach a deal for more than a year before the franchise quarterback signed a new long-term contract last March.

After participating in the team’s home run derby challenge for charity, the face of the Cowboys offered his first thoughts on Schultz skipping the remainder of OTA practices after initially being present. Prescott noted that he is attempting to “ease his mind” as the tight end looks to secure a new contract.

“Just being able to talk to Dalton, maybe ease his mind through some of this and just understand that I went through this process,” Prescott told DallasCowboys.com during a June 7 interview. “A lot of people go through this process. He’s a guy that I feel very comfortable with, have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The team knows that. So I’m confident in that situation.”

Schultz Is Undecided About Attending Mandatory Minicamp Practices

Instead of signing Schultz to a new contract, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on the tight end which gives him a $10.9 million salary for 2022. The Cowboys and Schultz have until July 15 to reach a new deal, otherwise the tight end can become a free agent in 2023.

Dallas would once again be able to use the franchise tag next offseason, but it would come at a higher price. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Schultz is skipping the remainder of OTA practices after growing “frustrated by the state of contract talks.”

“Frustrated by the state of contract talks, Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources,” Pelissero noted in a series of June 6, 2022 tweets. “Schultz already signed his franchise tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15.”

Schultz Could Be Fined $100,000 If TE Continues Holdout

It is important to note that OTA practices are completely voluntary but the stakes become higher on June 14 when the team’s mandatory minicamp kicks off. Schultz is undecided about whether he will attend the mandatory practices if no new contract agreement is reached, per Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

“A source said Cowboys officials were told TE Dalton Schultz will not report to OTAs this week,” Watkins tweeted on June 6. “Another source wasn’t sure if Schultz would report to the mandatory minicamp next week. That might depend on several factors including if a new contract is in place.”

According to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, Schultz could be subjected to fines that can reach upwards of $100,000 if the tight end misses all of the mandatory minicamp practices. The Cowboys have the final decision on whether they will indeed fine Schultz if he is absent at the upcoming mandatory practice sessions.

Dallas used a fourth-round pick to select Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson during the 2022 NFL draft. The Cowboys just inked the rookie to a four-year deal as the negotiations with Schultz continue, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.