Cowboys Send Message on Dak Prescott Amid Interception Streak

Dak Prescott has now thrown seven interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ last four games, throwing multiple picks in three of the previous four contests. Despite Prescott’s string of turnovers, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy does not sound concerned about the quarterback’s unfortunate streak. McCarthy labeled Prescott’s game-ending pick-six as an “unlucky bounce” for the Cowboys.

“The thing is you have in the pocket and you have out of the pocket quarterback play,” McCarthy explained during his December 18 postgame press conference. “It goes this way sometimes. I don’t know if he could have played better in the first half. Actually, you take away two throws, and they all count, so I’m not that kind of guy that doesn’t count ’em all.

“I thought he played at a really high level today. The two interceptions definitely factored in the points for Jacksonville. So, we’ll just keep working, keep plugging. I’m not going to sit here and just keep diving into it. I get the question and all that, but he’s trying to do it the right way, that’s for sure.”

Jones on Prescott: ‘I Do Like Aggressiveness Without the Turnovers’

Dak Prescott now owns the highest interception percentage in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/5vX18hpmKE — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 18, 2022

Prescott’s final interception bounced off receiver Noah Brown and into the hands of Jaguars defender Rayshawn Jenkins who returned it for a game-winning touchdown. The Cowboys quarterback does not deserve all the blame for the interception, but there is a troubling pattern over the last month of the season. Prior to the Jaguars game, owner Jerry Jones made it clear that Prescott’s interceptions were a concern as the postseason nears.

“Certainly those interceptions can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game,” Jones noted during a December 13 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “Interceptions can, that’s being trite, but I will tell you now the definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers. It does not have to include that, aggressive does not. I do like aggressiveness without the turnovers.”

Will the Cowboys Sign Beckham?

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys signed WR TY Hilton… then made a run at FA WR Odell Beckham Jr., as well. A look at how it went down in this story https://t.co/4zIsm8ZU0x and video 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/yPyOEMxu7r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Aside from the turnovers, Prescott had a solid outing versus Jacksonville throwing for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 76.7% of his passes. The Dallas front office is doing their part to ensure Prescott has enough offensive weapons going into the playoffs.

The Cowboys signed former Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, but the veteran was not active against the Jaguars. Dallas remains connected to Beckham, but so far no deal has been finalized despite Jones indicating otherwise.

“Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on December 18. “In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.

“…The Cowboys might have been Beckham’s landing spot (as compared to his other suitors: the Giants and Bills), but the timing hasn’t worked out and neither have the contractual discussions.”

Regardless of who ends up on the Cowboys roster heading into the postseason, Prescott will need to cut down on the turnovers for Dallas to have a chance at making a deep run. For now, McCarthy indicated that he is not concerned, but the interceptions are mounting as Dallas now needs a miracle to win the NFC East.