Dak Prescott Sends Message on Cowboys’ Chances to Land Odell Beckham Jr.

Rumors continue to swirl that the Dallas Cowboys are in contention to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke his silence on the team potentially adding Beckham by walking a fine line when discussing the rumors. The Dallas QB1 noted it would be “exciting” to potentially throw passes to Beckham but admitted that other teams are likely interested as well.

“Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott told reporters on November 10, 2022. “But understand it’s also a business and there’s, I’m sure, 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

Zeke on OBJ: ‘We Want OBJ’

Prescott appeared to be pulling a balancing act of attempting to recruit Beckham without alienating any of the current Dallas receivers. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott was less guarded when it came to the topic of Beckham. Elliott emphasized that Beckham will have no problem fitting into the Cowboys locker room.

“I’m friends with OBJ, he definitely will fit in this locker room,” Elliott explained during his November 10 media availability. “I don’t know if there’ll be guys that wouldn’t fit in this locker room. We got a good group of guys, but he definitely will fit in. He’s a competitor, plays hard and obviously very talented. So, I mean, shoot we want OBJ.”

Elliott admitted that some of the Cowboys players have talked about the possibility of Beckham “here and there.” The Cowboys star running back views the playmaker as “just another weapon” for the Dallas offense.

“That’s something we’ve talked about here and there, and we know the type of player Odell is,” Elliott remarked. “We know how explosive he can be and what it could be for this offense, so. It’d be great to get him down here in Dallas, just another weapon in our little repertoire.”

Insider: ‘Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With the Cowboys’

Elliott and Prescott are among the players who have vouched for Beckham in addition to CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones have also publicly campaigned for Beckham’s fit with the Cowboys. Dallas is consistently linked to star players, but this rumor appears to have real traction.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicts that is just a matter of time before Beckham signs with the Cowboys. The receiver is recovering from an ACL injury and may not be ready to play until December.

“Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the Cowboys,” Machota wrote on November 10. “I’m not sure exactly when it will be, but sometime in the next few weeks, he will pick Dallas. From the front office to the coaching staff to the players, it seems pretty clear that the Cowboys are interested in his services. The receiving corps needs the boost and he seems interested in the possibility of continuing his career in Texas. This is the type of addition that could be the difference between an early playoff exit or a deep playoff run.”