Cowboys Send Message on Dak Prescott After Elimination Loss vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys offense sputtered against the San Francisco 49ers with Dak Prescott throwing two costly interceptions during the team’s elimination loss. Jerry Jones admitted that Prescott’s two turnovers played was a critical factor in the team’s loss, but the Cowboys owner it still backing the team’s quarterback.

“Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” Jones said following the loss, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.”

A distraught Jones fielded questions about the future of his quarterback and coach. Jones continued to maintain his commitment to Prescott and McCarthy moving forward.

“Jerry Jones keeps repeating he’s ‘sick’ about Cowboys loss,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein tweeted on January 22, 2023 “’Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans. We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.’”

It marks the second straight playoffs that Prescott’s play is being called into question. The Niners ended the Cowboys season during the last postseason after Prescott failed to clock the ball after a quarterback scramble. It was not just Prescott’s interceptions, but the offense’s inability to score more than one touchdown that contributed greatly to the loss.

The Cowboys Have Repeatedly Backed Prescott as the Long-Term QB1

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy also noted that the Cowboys turnovers proved to be costly as Dallas failed to advance to the NFC Championship. Prescott threw for 206 yards, one touchdown and two picks while completing 62% of his passes in the loss to the 49ers.

The quarterback’s struggles are sure to prompt some Cowboys fans to wonder about Prescott’s future with “trade Dak” trending on Twitter following Dallas’ loss to San Francisco. Both Jones and McCarthy have repeatedly expressed confidence in Prescott being the team’s long-term solution at quarterback, and the poor showing in San Francisco is unlikely to change the team’s belief in their QB1.

Prescott still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract. The Cowboys star is slated to have a $31 million salary for the 2023 season. During a November 15 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ,” Jones backed Prescott amid question about the team’s QB1 having the potential to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

“Dak brings us the separator, now does that mean Dak is going to win every game or make every comeback or every key situation? You can answer that one, of course not,” Jones said at the time. “But by the same token, if you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year that we want to have.”

Will the Cowboys Re-Sign Rush?

There could be an offseason shakeup within the Cowboys quarterback room, but it is unlikely to involve Prescott. With Cooper Rush slated to hit free agency, Dallas is in danger of losing their backup quarterback to a team looking for a new signal-caller.

Rush could find a lucrative deal elsewhere, but the more appealing landing spot would offer the veteran an opportunity to compete to become a team’s starting quarterback. Prescott has missed time in each of the last three seasons making the Cowboys QB2 a position of particular importance given the star’s injury history.

It is worth pointing out that Prescott was a major reason for the Cowboys breaking their road playoff losing streak with a victory over the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. After trading away Amari Cooper last offseason, the Cowboys receivers largely underwhelmed this season, outside of the stellar play from CeeDee Lamb.

After flirting with Odell Beckham Jr., the Cowboys opted to sign veteran T.Y. Hilton who had not played a snap this season prior to arriving in Dallas. The Cowboys released James Washington after the wideout’s season was largely defined by a fractured foot sustained during training camp, and rookie Jalen Tolbert failed to make an impact in 2022.