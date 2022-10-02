Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Goes Viral Amid Return Rumors [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys fans have become internet detectives as Dak Prescott entered AT&T Stadium without wearing a brace on his surgically-repaired right hand. The Cowboys posted pre-game photos of Prescott entering the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Washington.

This prompted some fans to post zoomed-in pictures of Prescott’s hand which the quarterback had surgery on September 12 after sustaining a thumb injury in the season opener against the Buccaneers.

Anyone else zoom in to Daks thumb to check the swelling and scar? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HhlJqmvFnN — ⚡〽️ (@svnsxtional_) October 2, 2022

All this comes with conflicting reports about Prescott’s latest return timeline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Prescott is “eyeing next Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams for a possible return.”

“Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had the stitch removed from his surgically repaired thumb and began throwing a football this past week, is eyeing next Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams for a possible return, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on October 2, 2022.

“The Cowboys want to make sure that Prescott is as close to 100% healthy as possible and could push back his return until Week 6 against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, sources said.

“…He ideally would like to play off some of the rust next Sunday against the Rams before what could be a pivotal NFC East tilt the following week.”

Prescott returned to wearing the brace during the game as the quarterback was once again spotted with the bandage after the Cowboys defeated the Commanders.

Dak Prescott and Leighton Vander Esch all smiles after the W. #Cowboys @wfaa pic.twitter.com/uermuptfcP — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 2, 2022

Week 6 vs. Eagles ‘Remains the Most Realistic Return Date’ for Prescott: Report

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The Oct. 16 game against the #Eagles remains the most realistic return date for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who will be evaluated on Wednesday to see if he can throw for real in practice. pic.twitter.com/kLRva40kmA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport painted a much more conservative picture of Prescott with the insider reporting that the quarterback is likely to wait to return until Week 6 against the Eagles. Rapoport added that Prescott will be evaluated mid-week to see if he is able to throw ahead of the team’s marquee showdown against the Rams.

“From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The Oct. 16 game against the Eagles remains the most realistic return date for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who will be evaluated on Wednesday to see if he can throw for real in practice,” Rapoport tweeted on October 2.

Prescott Is Pushing to Return vs. Rams in Week 5

Dak Prescott’s hand no longer has any stitches in it. That got taken care of today. He was showing off his bare hand with Lisa Salters. Then he realized all the Dallas cameras were rolling at that moment, and playfully turned away from the cameras. pic.twitter.com/YMCqbktTBK — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 26, 2022

Prior to the Cowboys’ win over the Giants on Monday Night Football, Prescott briefly showed off his right hand to ESPN’s Lisa Salters after stitches had been removed. Prescott has continuously expressed optimism that he may be able to return sooner than Week 6.

“Dak Prescott’s hand no longer has any stitches in it,” WFAA’s Mike Leslie detailed on Twitter. “That got taken care of today. He was showing off his bare hand with Lisa Salters. Then he realized all the Dallas cameras were rolling at that moment, and playfully turned away from the cameras.”

Heading into the Dallas-Washington matchup, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones left the door open for Prescott to suit up against the Rams. Jones noted that the team will ultimately leave the decision up to Prescott.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘mentioned his goal was maybe the Rams’ game next week, Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein tweeted on October 2. “‘Up to him from here on out, how he feels gripping the ball…Dak being the competitor he is will push this thing but he also knows he needs’ grip strength & control.'”